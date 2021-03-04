ACG Opens Process Development Lab in Shirwal, India

Pharma/nutra manufacturing solutions provider, ACG, adds another specialist division to its integrated global offering with the official inauguration of its first ACG Laboratories site–a lab for process development in Shirwal.

The facility is set to provide ACG's customers and partners with a research, development, testing, and training environment dedicated to the collaborative exploration of all aspects of oral solid dosage manufacturing.

As an extension of ACG's customer service offering (which includes process equipment recommendations and solutions, formulation and scale-up support, new product development and validation, and technical training), the lab gives ACG clients a space to explore and solve their manufacturing needs and challenges. The facility also answers a growing customer need for training and assistance with clinical trials and development projects.

The lab houses an R&D space for small-scale development, and a pilot area for scale-up and process optimisation studies. It is equipped to accommodate multiple projects at a time.

The Shirwal Process Development Lab is led by a team of industry experts, who should be able to cover every manufacturing niche and application. Among them are specialists in areas including fluid bed and high shear mixer granulation, bottom spray pellet coating and drying, tablet compression and coating, as well as capsule filling. To date, this team has been responsible for the development of over 3,500 formulations, reports the company.

Dr Marcus Michel, CEO of ACG Engineering, says: "The lab's multi-purpose functionality allows us to support our customers in a way of an aligned partnership throughout the product development process. It provides a 'go-to' knowledge hub for continuous support of the customer in various stages of product manufacturing across different OSD applications. It is also a benchmark for our industry. Recent situation has shown us how critical close collaboration and agility have become to reaching the end-user’s requirements."