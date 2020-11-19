Comar Breaks Ground in Vineland

Comar and representatives from the City of Vineland, Cumberland County, and the State of New Jersey–including New Jersey State Senator Michael Testa Jr.–held a groundbreaking ceremony to celebrate the start of construction on the Comar Vineland manufacturing facility.

Comar, a supplier of specialty packaging systems and custom molded medical devices and assemblies, has been undergoing rapid expansion increasing its operations footprint by 40% in 2020 alone. The 159,000 square-foot Vineland location will house injection molding machines, proprietary automation, and packaging equipment to service Comar’s customers in the medical, pharmaceutical, and consumer wellness markets. Comar is actively recruiting to fill immediate openings for skilled technicians and shift operators for the plant.

State Senator Testa congratulates Comar for its ability to thrive and create jobs despite the challenges brought about by the pandemic. He has bestowed Comar with a certificate of ‘Commendations and Praises’ from the State of New Jersey Senate and General Assembly. A commemorative letter from U.S. Senator Robert Mendez acknowledges the historic occasion. Comar has also been presented with a ‘Congressional Proclamation’ from the Office of U.S. Congressman Jefferson Van Drew recognizing the company as an inspiration to all through its achievements, energy, and drive to shape the future.

At the time of this release, the foundation, walls, and roof of the Comar Vineland site have been constructed. The Vineland facility is on track for substantial completion by March 2021 with production machinery installed shortly thereafter.