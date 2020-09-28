Legacy Pharmaceutical Packaging Rebrands as Legacy Pharma Solutions

Legacy Pharmaceutical Packaging–a contract packager for the pharmaceutical industry with bottling, blistering, pouching, unit-of-use, serialization, compliance, and secondary packaging services–is now Legacy Pharma Solutions. The repositioning reflects the contract packager’s expansion beyond what CPOs typically provide, including 3PL services, supply chain transparency systems, and retail pharma product procurement for over-the-counter medications.

Legacy’s recent growth–as well as its near-term plans–have required more floorspace. This spring, the company expanded into a 215,000-square-foot open-space facility near its St. Louis headquarters that nearly doubled its overall footprint, which now stands at over 500,000 square feet.

While the chief driver behind Legacy’s facility expansion was the introduction of comprehensive, wide-scale 3PL and distribution services for OTC and Rx pharma customers, its name change represents its breadth of expanded packaging services and plans to expand other beyond-CPO services as well.

“When we stood back and looked at the expansion of our services in recent years–capped by the recent facility expansion–the decision to rebrand was self-evident, since we now extend well beyond packaging-only operations,” says Dave Spence, CEO of Legacy Pharmaceutical Packaging. “Legacy Pharma Solutions better represents both where we are today and where we plan to go in the near future.”

Legacy intends to continue building on its full turnkey services, such as warehousing of bulk product to ultimately shorten product cycle times and afford customers an additional layer of safety stock to reduce out of stock situations. Expanded 3PL offerings will include an inventory portal, charge-back system, a serialization suite and a returns processing department. The result should be an optimized process for all stakeholders: manufacturers, packaging suppliers, and retailers.