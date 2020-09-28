Legacy Pharmaceutical Packaging Rebrands as Legacy Pharma Solutions

Repositioning reflects CPO’s growth beyond traditional packaging roots, including foray into third-party logistics, supply chain transparency, and OTC product procurement.

Sep 28th, 2020
Legacy Pharmaceutical Packaging–a contract packager for the pharmaceutical industry with bottling, blistering, pouching, unit-of-use, serialization, compliance, and secondary packaging services–is now Legacy Pharma Solutions. The repositioning reflects the contract packager’s expansion beyond what CPOs typically provide, including 3PL services, supply chain transparency systems, and retail pharma product procurement for over-the-counter medications.

Legacy’s recent growth–as well as its near-term plans–have required more floorspace. This spring, the company expanded into a 215,000-square-foot open-space facility near its St. Louis headquarters that nearly doubled its overall footprint, which now stands at over 500,000 square feet.

While the chief driver behind Legacy’s facility expansion was the introduction of comprehensive, wide-scale 3PL and distribution services for OTC and Rx pharma customers, its name change represents its breadth of expanded packaging services and plans to expand other beyond-CPO services as well.

 “When we stood back and looked at the expansion of our services in recent years–capped by the recent facility expansion–the decision to rebrand was self-evident, since we now extend well beyond packaging-only operations,” says Dave Spence, CEO of Legacy Pharmaceutical Packaging. “Legacy Pharma Solutions better represents both where we are today and where we plan to go in the near future.”

 Legacy intends to continue building on its full turnkey services, such as warehousing of bulk product to ultimately shorten product cycle times and afford customers an additional layer of safety stock to reduce out of stock situations. Expanded 3PL offerings will include an inventory portal, charge-back system, a serialization suite and a returns processing department. The result should be an optimized process for all stakeholders: manufacturers, packaging suppliers, and retailers.

Legacy Pharma Solutions
October 5-16, 2020. Report on Cell and Gene Therapy to be discussed.
CPhI Annual Report 2020 Part 1: 2025 Will See Cell and Gene Therapy Capacity Shortages in the USA and 10+ mAb Approvals in China
Continuous Bioprocessing growing quickly, but from a low base, with virtually all manufacturers now using at least some single use technologies.
Sep 23rd, 2020
Canister Wipes Stuffer
Shemesh to Unveil Canister Wipes Machinery
Shemesh Automation will demonstrate a 200 ppm total solution canister wipes line at its $4MM showroom and spares inventory facility to selected market participants during the second half of 2021.
Sep 22nd, 2020
Collection of hand sanitizers made to be ready-to-go and available as gels, wipes, and sprays.
As COVID-19 Concerns Continue, WWP Beauty Launches Line of Personal Protection Products
A collection of moisturizing hand sanitizers that are available in three different formats.
Sep 16th, 2020
Screen Shot 2020 09 15 At 2 51 26 Pm
Systech Named Winner in AIPIA Virtual Congress Brand Challenge
The Kraft Heinz Brand Challenge invited companies to present game-changing smart packaging solutions that enhance brand equity via next-generation brand and consumer experiences.
Sep 15th, 2020
Layout Set Logo
Yaskawa and Phoenix Contact Announce Partnership
Yaskawa and Phoenix Contact announce an agreement to utilize PLCnext Technology from Phoenix Contact in the development of the next generation machine controller and PLC platform realizing the i3-Mechatronics solution concept lead by Yaskawa.
Sep 14th, 2020
Pina
PI North America Announces Website Expansion to the Spanish Language
PI North America, the non-profit member-supported organization for PROFIBUS and PROFINET technologies in North America, announces an expansion of its website to the Spanish language.
Sep 14th, 2020
Nelipak Logo
Nelipak Laboratory Services Receives ISO/IEC 17025 Accreditation
Nelipak Laboratory Services announced its Clara, Ireland laboratory received ISO/IEC 17025 accreditation from the Irish National Accreditation Board (INAB).
Sep 11th, 2020
Gertex Logo
Gertex Solutions Acquires Impak Packaging Systems
Gertex Solutions Inc. announced the acquisition of Toronto-based Impak Packaging Systems Inc.
Sep 11th, 2020
Mpac Group
Mpac Group plc Acquires Switchback Group Inc.
Mpac Group plc, a global packaging solutions group, has acquired Switchback Group Inc., a provider of packaging machinery and automation solutions to the food and beverage and healthcare markets.
Sep 10th, 2020
Fpa Logo New Web
Call for 2021 FPA Achievement Awards Entries
The Flexible Packaging Association (FPA) announced that the 2021 Flexible Packaging Achievement Awards Call for Entries is now available. The deadline for entries is Friday, November 6, 2020.
Sep 10th, 2020
Thermo Shield Wrap
Pact, LLC Joins COSTHA
Pact, LLC joined the Council on Safe Transportation of Hazardous Articles (COSTHA), an industry association devoted to promoting dangerous goods transportation compliance both domestically and abroad.
Sep 10th, 2020
Screen Shot 2020 09 09 At 2 54 51 Pm
Marchesini Group's Sep. X Days Showcase New Rotary Labeler
The Marchesini Group virtual event series picks up again Sep. 10 featuring the RL-F800, an automatic, fully servo-driven rotary labeler that can apply one wrap-around label on ampoules and vials at a speed of up to 800 pieces/min.
Sep 9th, 2020
7 Companies Collab Circular Pm
Amcor Joins U.S. Plastics Pact to Advance Circular Economy Goals in the United States
The initiative designed to unify approaches to rethink the way plastics are designed, used, and reused.
Sep 2nd, 2020
Airnovpr004a 32271218
Airnov: Laser-Marked Desiccant Canisters
Designed to reduce risk of contamination by eliminating print or paper labels, as well as ink or glue for pharmaceuticals and nutraceuticals .
Sep 1st, 2020
Softbox Ihp Partnership Congo 1
Softbox Donates Thermal Covers For Safe Delivery Of Vital Medicines to the Democratic Republic Of The Congo
The first shipment of 24 packs went to IHP’s partner International Medical Corps in Goma.
Aug 31st, 2020
Medical Devices Blue
Performance Motion Devices, Inc. Receives ISO 13485 Certification
Boston-Based Performance Motion Devices, Inc. becomes one of the first companies in the motion control industry to achieve medical device ISO 13485:2016 certification.
Aug 28th, 2020
Todokusuri
Toppan Subsidiary Okapi Pharmacy Launches Medicine Delivery Service
Same day delivery of prescription medicines made possible by the Todokusuri EXPRESS service.
Aug 27th, 2020
Ht35 And Ht55
High Torque Brushless Motors
SMAC launches the HT35 and HT55 series of brushless motors designed for specific OEM applications. They are available in 7.5, 35, and 55mm sizes as standard.
Aug 27th, 2020
Azco Corp Pouch Dispenser Photo
AZCO: Pouch Dispenser for Desiccant in Roll Form
SP-4D features high consistency escapement.
Aug 25th, 2020
Oliver Flyer Image With Hcp
Oliver Healthcare Packaging acquires Kansas City Design
Forms new premium design business serving the pharmaceutical and biologics market.
Aug 25th, 2020
Lpm Global Mdo Collection Web
Avery Dennison: Semi-Squeeze Film With Improved Clarity
The Global MDO Next Generation film from Avery Dennison Label and Packaging Materials achieves a 60% improvement in clarity to create a ‘no label’ look.
Aug 25th, 2020
Screen Shot 2020 08 25 At 2 07 08 Pm
Liveo Research Announces Capacity Expansion
Liveo Research announces 20,000 ton capacity expansion for coated barrier films to significantly expand pharma packaging business.
Aug 25th, 2020
Sudpack Recycling
Advances in Chemical Recycling Cut Plastic Waste
With growing pressure from regulatory and consumer sectors, Südpack is increasingly focused on chemical recycling of plastic waste and developing high-tech packaging films from the recovered raw materials.
Aug 25th, 2020
Screen Shot 2020 08 21 At 12 26 41 Pm
Companies Collaborate To Launch Anti-Microbial Packaging Film
The development—with applications including flow wraps, lidding films, and pouches—does not replace the need for careful hand washing, but can inhibit the spread of cross-contamination on packaging substrates that are not usually subject to cleaning.
Aug 21st, 2020
Systechhh
Systech Illinois: Enhanced Water Vapor Permeability Analyzer
Latest generation of the Lyssy L80 series of analyzers measures barriers and high permeability materials, for applications including surgical and hygienic membranes, wound dressing, diaper materials, and construction membranes.
Aug 20th, 2020
Pharma (producto No Holográfico)[1]
Security Printing Solutions
Nanografix offers security printing solutions, such as color shifting ink, invisible ink guilloche, and invisible ink QR codes, that integrate with its custom anti-counterfeiting products for pharmaceutical, food and beverage, and personal care.
Aug 20th, 2020
Canesten Tube For Bayer Copy
Neopac Wins Pair of “Tube of the Year” Awards from European Tube Manufacturers Association
PLASTIC RECYCLED TUBE and Stylo Polyfoil Tube with Spatula Applicator take top honors.
Aug 18th, 2020
Spee Dee Gummy Filling System
Gummy Filling System Optimizes Operations
Multiple proprietary streaming mechanisms work together to achieve high-speed, accurate fills.
Aug 13th, 2020
Vcs Pr Asset 532298 113239 203d3070 Ac3b 4aa2 B952 02516e57ad47 0
Line Scan Cameras
Omron Automation launches the compact GigE Vision line scan cameras featuring PoE and PTP technology.
Aug 7th, 2020
Wls Vr 72 Full View
Labeler for COVID-19 Vaccine Packaging
See it at PACK EXPO Connects! Weiler Labeling Systems (WLS), part of ProMach Pharma Solutions, will introduces its VR-72 labeler for COVID-19 vaccine packaging applications.
Aug 6th, 2020
Tnt20 Eblast 750 01
2020 Traceability Seminar Will Be Held Virtually
Save the date for November 2-4
Aug 5th, 2020
18q8t Yia 1
Celltrion Selects Movilitas for Serialization and Traceability for Supply Chain Integrity and Compliance
Project delivers a combined solution for end-to-end visibility in EU, Korea and U.S. markets.
Aug 4th, 2020