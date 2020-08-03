A Strong Signal in Turbulent Times: Vetter Achieves Carbon Dioxide-Neutral Levels

Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization further expands its commitment to climate protection.

This content was submitted directly to this website by the supplier.

Vetter Pharma
Aug 3rd, 2020
Vetter Co2 Neutral

Environmentally focused movements such as Fridays for Future are dedicated to increasing public awareness of climate protection. Vetter, a globally leading contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), is equally committed to protecting the environment and has been focused on the issue of climate change as part of its corporate agenda for many years. In 2020, the pharmaceutical service provider reached another milestone when all its European company sites became carbon dioxide neutral. The goal was made possible thanks to a long-term sustainability strategy involving appropriate action packages. Vetter has continuously invested in energy efficient and environmentally friendly technology such as its own cogeneration units as well as solar panels and geothermal energy resulting in savings of over 4,500 tons of carbon dioxide. Since 2014, all European sites have been operating using green power from hydroelectric plants. Any inevitable residual emissions are offset as Vetter supports climate protection projects through the purchase of carbon credits. 

"As a sustainable, family-owned company we have taken our responsibility towards the environment and the issue of climate protection seriously for many years and take concrete actions to support this cause. Wherever feasible, we implement the most environmentally friendly solutions," said Managing Director Thomas Otto. The pharmaceutical industry by its very nature involves high standards and numerous regulatory requirements which are necessary to create aseptic manufacturing conditions. Vetter’s Senior Vice President for Technical Service/Internal Project Management, Henryk Badack, describes the company approach. “It is these very conditions which ultimately enable us to manufacture effective drugs for patients worldwide. However, these same high standards also make it impossible to entirely avoid residual emissions. That is why it is of even greater importance that we compensate for them in a sensible way." Carbon dioxide compensation is one approach, i.e., the emissions of greenhouse gases are offset by financing climate protection activities.

"We will continue to work on keeping our company's ecological footprint as small as possible," said Managing Director Peter Soelkner. "As a company with a long-term focus, we consider this an important part of our social responsibility efforts not just for today, but for generations to come.” In addition to reducing greenhouse gases, the company is also focusing on environmentally friendly cooperation. For example, Vetter integrates its suppliers in ecological matters in order to promote the use of energy- efficient technologies. Beyond its core business, the pharmaceutical service provider makes an important contribution to improving the quality of life through these sustainability activities.

Please find an interview on the subject of responsibility with Managing Director Peter Soelkner here.

Vetter Co2 Neutral
A Strong Signal in Turbulent Times: Vetter Achieves Carbon Dioxide-Neutral Levels
Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization further expands its commitment to climate protection.
Aug 3rd, 2020
Getty Images 1206600831 Boxes Warehouse
CNG’s Kelly/Spicers Acquires American Packaging
American Packaging’s broad portfolio in high-growth markets such as medical devices, food processing, pharmaceutical and technology products will strengthen Kelly/Spicers’ growing industrial and retail packaging business.
Aug 2nd, 2020
After the components have been manually inserted, the automated assembly process starts. The machine design can subsequently be adapted to be fully automated.
Optima: Highly Flexible Assembly System for Pen Injectors
The Optima FPA is a new machine platform that can assemble pen injectors either fully or semi-automatically. It is particularly suitable as an entry-level system.
Jul 31st, 2020
Rendering of the Korozon System prototype for HVAC Systems
Industrial Air Purification System for Pathogen Disinfection
Ship & Shore Environmental's Korozon System is innovated to bring peace of mind back to the public amidst the rise of COVID-19 cases.
Jul 30th, 2020
980a6e6b 84ab 45c5 84f3 38a5ba8fe8e3
Burgopak and Duallok: CBD Slider Packaging
Packaging studios team up to create Kolluda, luxury packaging for CBD.
Jul 29th, 2020
Visibility Platform Screen
CSafe Global Selects Cloudleaf as Strategic Partner to Deliver a New Digital Visibility Platform
CSafe Global chose Cloudleaf to help deliver the company’s new digital visibility platform to support their track and trace technology and ensure 24/7 data access.
Jul 28th, 2020
Medical Vials Cold Chain
Glass Packaging and Drug Dev. Supplier Adds Lab Filling
Stevanato Group signs an agreement with COLANAR that will add fill & finish capabilities for ready-to-use glass primary packaging for small batches at Stevanato Group US Technology Excellence Center in Boston.
Jul 24th, 2020
Fluoroscan Mini C Arm Cover 600x600
EDM Releases New Product Line Designed to Protect Patients During COVID-19
New equipment drapes protect medical imaging equipment and combat cross-contamination.
Jul 23rd, 2020
Siemens Dhl
Siemens Healthineers and DHL Team Up to Target U.S. Supply Chain
DHL Supply Chain will provide service logistics support for Siemens Healthineers’ Customer Service Material Logistics unit, and the two companies will jointly deploy robotics and other technologies at a new facility in Memphis.
Jul 20th, 2020
An unexpected error occurred: Timed out after 10000ms
Max 0781 Ok
Bormioli Pharma Invests in Type I Glass Vial Production for Injectable Medicines and Vaccines
Recent investments will allow Bormioli Pharma to better support pharmaceutical industry demand, especially during such unprecedented, challenging times.
Jul 16th, 2020
Getty Images 1216883313 Ventilator
Robots Can Help Fill the Demand for Ventilators
Ventilators are essential in the fight against COVID-19, but an analysis shows a global shortage of 880,000 ventilators. Collaborative robots could help meet the demand.
Jul 15th, 2020
Hr Micro Robot 50 Macofar
Romaco Macofar: Robotic Microdosing Machine for Cytostatic Powders
The MicroRobot 50 microdosing machine, using three anthropomorphic robots to fill potent and cytostatic medicines, is particularly suited to sticky or hygroscopic pharmaceutical powders with irregular shapes.
Jul 15th, 2020
Brawn Bto Btr Mixer
High-capacity Liquid Mixers Are Designed and Built to Application-specific Performance Requirements
Bring optimal run time and improved operating efficiency to large-scale liquid mixing projects
Jul 14th, 2020
I Stock 000086136291 Medium 2
Collaboration Key to Tackling Drug Development Complexity
Rentschler Biopharma and Vetter team up with joint goal to simplify processes and optimize time-to-market.
Jul 13th, 2020
Jones Healthcare Group adds a new range of bottling capabilities to its portfolio with an investment in a high-performance automated Uhlmann bottle line (IBC 150 Integrated Bottle Center shown here).
Jones adds Uhlmann bottling line
Investment in high-efficiency Uhlmann Bottle Line grows multi-level packaging services, simplifies the supply chain for healthcare clients.
Jul 9th, 2020
Cphi 1366 520
CPhI Festival of Pharma offers New Digital Experience in 2020
CPhI Worldwide in-person event now confirmed for 2021, with new digital exhibition launched to connect the global pharma industry in 2020.
Jul 9th, 2020
A Vionics
Antares Vision Expands Portfolio of AI-Based Data Monitoring Software
Originally introduced for OEE performance tracking, “AVionics” solutions can now be utilized to track overall manufacturing efficiencies, ensure process quality, predict equipment maintenance, and detail sustainability parameters.
Jul 8th, 2020
An unexpected error occurred: Timed out after 10000ms