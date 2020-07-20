Polar Leasing Expands Availability of Cold Chain Storage to Meet Growing Demand in Biotechnology, Medical and Pharmaceutical Industries

“Polar Leasing has prioritized an additional 300 new walk-in refrigerator and freezer units from our manufacturer Polar King International to satisfy the surging demand for both short and long-term rentals across the United States and Canada,” said Bart Tippmann, president of Polar Leasing. “We have now expanded beyond 80 distribution depots across the United States and, in some cases, can deliver orders within 24 hours.” He adds, “Custom controlled cold rooms can also be manufactured to customer specifications.”

According to Polar Leasing, order processing is easy. Simply call the customer service hotline (866-574-4573) to reserve a leased unit with a digital signature. Standard 8’ x 10’ and 8’ x 20’ units are in stock, while custom sizes from 6’ x 8’ up to 16’ x 65’ are available in select markets or available to be built. Once the customer determines the required size, a free-standing walk-in unit is shipped and a roll-back truck puts it in place.

“Ninety percent of the time we drop the unit right where the customer wants it,” says Tippmann. “We have fork slots in the frames to enable easy moving.” He explains, “Customers simply connect the unit to their electric source and installation is complete. When the rental has run its course, the truck picks up the unit and returns it to the depot.”

Polar Leasing says there are advantages of using a ground-resting unit over a refrigerated truck. The NSF-approved walk-ins have a 6 ” step, as compared with the awkward ramp-and-door configuration of trucks. The units have a fiberglass interior with lights. Plus, they are dual temp to allow customers to go from a cooler to a freezer by the flip of a switch.

Polar Leasing supplies many pharmaceutical companies involved in temperature-sensitive distribution. From research and development to the clinical trials phase, pre-conditioning gel packs or prior to transport, Polar Leasing temperature controlled cold room rentals are the perfect on-site solution for temporary refrigeration anywhere throughout the cold chain.

Polar Leasing maintains all temperature controlled cold rooms by offering 24/7 service, optional dataloggers and RFID tags, temperature validation reports and custom options for long-term rentals.

“Environmentally, the Polar Leasing solution is better than refrigerated trucks which are very loud and exhaust diesel emissions,” Tippmann notes. “Most importantly,” he adds, “the operational cost savings are substantial.”

Polar Leasing 8’ x 20’ temperature controlled cold rooms are walk-in combination freezer/refrigeration units, specifically designed and engineered for customers operating in the pharmaceutical cold chain. Each custom-built cold room has an option of rental validation. For added efficiency and to further protect the integrity of the products stored inside, each cold room features vinyl strip curtains to reduce the amount of cold loss or heat gain.

Each DT820P and DT820RED are constructed with a heavily reinforced door that is large enough to fit a hand pallet jack inside for loading and unloading. For customers that require larger storage space in which handloading is not an option, temperature controlled custom cold rooms are an ideal fit.

Additionally, the heavy duty (HD) floor is durable and capable enough to hold up to 1,000 lbs. sq. ft., while the pallet duty floor is rated up to 5,000 lbs. sq. ft. For added safety and protection, the DT820P and DT820RED cold room units have an interior pallet bumper guard around the interior to prevent damage to the rental unit. As with all Polar King Leasing NSF-approved refrigeration rentals, the company offers an antimicrobial gel-coat finish on the interior to inhibit the growth of microorganisms, including bacteria, viruses, mold and mildew.