Jones Healthcare Group adds a new range of bottling capabilities to its portfolio with an investment in a high-performance automated Uhlmann bottle line (IBC 150 Integrated Bottle Center shown here).

Jones Healthcare Group, offering packaging and medication dispensing solutions, announces expanded bottling capabilities within its packaging services portfolio. The company’s investment in a new, fully integrated Uhlmann bottle line enhances its multi-level service offering across all package formats for healthcare clients.

“Our investments are driven by customer and market demand for flexible, innovative and full-service packaging services that align with global regulatory requirements,” says Marty Quesnel, Senior Vice President – Packaging Services at Jones. “Our new bottling capabilities complement our blistering, pouching, convenience vial filling and secondary packaging services, as well as our full serialization and aggregation solution for prescription medicines. No matter what packaging our healthcare clients need, we can deliver with speed and flexibility in a Health Canada and FDA-registered environment.”

The Uhlmann bottle line features filling speeds up to 150 bottles per minute, 100% counting accuracy using Cremer technology, and a complete inspection and rejection system for all critical quality parameters. The line accommodates multiple bottle shapes, sizes and construction, with integrated cartoning and bundling technology for maximum efficiency. The company’s bottling capabilities will also comply with the Drug Supply Chain Security Act (DSCSA).

“We are pleased to continue our partnership with world-class pharmaceutical equipment manufacturer Uhlmann to broaden our offering with leading bottling technology,” says Ron Harris, President & CEO at Jones. “Our ongoing investment strengthens our support for healthcare clients, as an integrated supply chain partner who delivers a range of regulated packaging services and components from concept to finished product.”

The new bottle line will be installed at the company’s facility in Brampton, Ontario, Canada and is anticipated to be operational mid-next year.