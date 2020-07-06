DHL Supply Chain Commits More Than $70 Million To Expand Life Sciences and Healthcare Capabilities in North America

DHL Supply Chain, part of Deutsche Post DHL Group, is making further investments to strengthen its life sciences and healthcare capabilities in North America. The company today announced that it has committed more than USD 70 million to develop additional specialized warehousing infrastructure and deploy new technologies in support of its pharmaceutical and medical devices customers. The latest commitment builds on the USD 150 million investment that DHL Supply Chain announced in June 2019 to expand its U.S. distribution network for the industry and bring critical healthcare products closer to trade partners and patients.

“DHL Supply Chain was already well-positioned to support our customers in recent months, thanks to our industry-leading footprint in North America and the investments we have made in fully licensed sites that meet their storage and handling requirements. At the same time, we recognize that demand will only intensify in the future as the market develops its response to the Covid-19 pandemic and adjusts to new ways of addressing patients’ everyday healthcare needs,” said Scott Cubbler, President of Life Sciences and Healthcare at DHL Supply Chain North America. “By making this investment, which will also allow us to expand the use of efficiency-boosting new technologies, we are providing our customers with a platform for further growth, as well as the flexibility they need to respond as essential services in a fast-changing environment.” .

DHL Supply Chain currently operates 30 specialized facilities with over 11 million square feet of temperature-controlled and certified infrastructure in the United States. The new investment will include the development of new customer sites in Memphis, TN and Indianapolis, IN as well as the deployment of emerging technologies, such as the LocusBots collaborative robots that enhance picking productivity rates and site throughput. The company announced plans earlier this year to increase its fleet of LocusBots to 1,000 by the end of this year.