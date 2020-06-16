Seven 2019 AmeriStar Award Winners Achieve 2020 WorldStar Awards

Seven 2019 AmeriStar Award winners earned the prestigious WorldStar Award produced by the World Packaging Organisation (WPO).

Institute of Packaging Professionals (IoPP)
Jun 16th, 2020
Hp 109081 Screen Shot 2019 04 08 At 12 23 00 Pm

Each year, winners of the AmeriStar Packaging Awards, produced by the Institute of Packaging Professionals (IoPP), are invited to compete in the WorldStar Packaging Awards. This year, the WorldStar Packaging Awards recognized eight winners from the United States – seven earned the AmeriStar distinction.

“In addition to the industry prestige and recognition that an AmeriStar Award bestows on its winner, AmeriStar Award winners also become eligible to compete for international recognition through the WPO’s WorldStar competition,” says Jane Chase, executive director, IoPP. “We’ve worked with the WPO for many years and are proud that the packages submitted from the USA have regularly made the cut when the international judging panels have reviewed their submissions. This underscores the strength of the AmeriStar program and the high caliber of the winning packages.”

Below are the seven 2019 AmeriStar winners that won a 2020 WorldStar:

  • Heaven’s Door Whiskey by Berlin Packaging
  • Reusable Structural Transit Inserts by EPE USA
  • Allergy Relief Nasal Spray by GlaxoSmithKline
  • Pepsi NFL Laces Can by PepsiCo Inc.
  • HomeFresh Entree by Placon
  • ORTHOFIX Medical Tray by Placon
  • PACLOCK Bi-Fold Custom Retail Package by Placon

To submit for a WorldStar Award, your package must win an AmeriStar Award (or similar packaging award competition).

“WPO has a strong working relationship with IoPP as both organizations work to better the packaging community and the world at large,” says Pierre Pienaar, president, WPO. “Over the years, IoPP’s AmeriStar Award winners have done extremely well in winning many a WorldStar. Some have gone even further, winning the President’s Special Awards, thereby gaining more global recognition. The WPO has certainly been most appreciative of the number of submissions from IoPP’s AmeriStar Award winners and looks forward to more of their submissions going on to win a WorldStar.”

Submissions are open for the 2020 AmeriStar Award competition in one of more than 15 categories. The deadline to submit for an AmeriStar Award is July 31, 2020 and the cost per submission is $699. Winners of the 2020 AmeriStar Awards competition will be eligible to compete in the WorldStar competition and will also be celebrated in a big way at PACK EXPO International and Healthcare Packaging EXPO (Nov. 8–11, 2020; Chicago).

For more information about IoPP and the 2020 AmeriStar Awards, visit iopp.org.


 


