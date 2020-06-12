AI to Deliver Next Evolution of Drug Manufacturing and Supply Chain Efficiency

Pharmapack Europe experts to explore how AI is delivering step change improvements in manufacturing and packaging process speed.

This content was submitted directly to this website by the supplier.

Pharmapack
Jun 12th, 2020
83778266 3276090939074816 6328213159047856128 N

In the absence of "in person" meetings, access to deep dive pharma insights are not on hold, and later this month experts will discuss how AI is rapidly evolving supply chain dynamics in a ground-breaking Pharmapack Europe webinar (June 17, 2020).

 Veronica Ghidotti, Product Manager at Antares Vision; Aurelio Arias, Engagement Manager at IQVIA; and Luca Antiga, CTO and co-founder at Orobix, will provide a précis of current manufacturing and packaging technologies and explore how future AI can expedite processes and improve supply chain transparency. 

The webinar will seek to take a forward-looking perspective on how to integrate AI into workflows, the challenges of implementing AI projects in healthcare, and the advantages of using real-time analytics on performance enhancement and waste reduction. This window into tomorrow’s technology will afford manufacturers vital insights today on an emerging area that will have far reaching consequences in terms of cost reductions and complex supply control.

Delivered as part of the CPhI Webinar Series, the webcast is designed to look at the key inflection points and where AI can deliver data-driven decision making.

For more details, visit here or  Global Pharma Insights for on demand viewing post event. Pharmapack Europe 2021 will be held at the Porte De Versailles in Paris (27-28 January, 2021) and is a hub for stakeholders across all parts of the pharmaceutical packaging and drug delivery supply chain, with over 5300 attendees and 400+ exhibitors from 75+ countries.

Companies in this article
Pharmapack
83778266 3276090939074816 6328213159047856128 N
AI to Deliver Next Evolution of Drug Manufacturing and Supply Chain Efficiency
Pharmapack Europe experts to explore how AI is delivering step change improvements in manufacturing and packaging process speed.
Jun 12th, 2020
Hp 43089 Ups Dsc9525
UPS Healthcare Continues Global Facility Expansion To Meet Growing Demands In Key Markets
This includes new GDP-compliant space in Central and Eastern Europe and additional cold chain space near its UPS Worldport facility in Louisville.
Jun 12th, 2020
Logo
AmerisourceBergen and the Role of Local Philanthropy During COVID-19
Realizing the critical role that local philanthropic efforts can play in addressing global health emergencies, the AmerisourceBergen Foundation committed $1 million to support communities, individuals and nonprofits affected by COVID-19.
Jun 11th, 2020
Mondi safely packages QIAGEN&rsquo;s SARS-CoV-2 test cartridge.
Mondi Safely Packages QIAGEN’s SARS-CoV-2 Test Cartridge
Mondi ramps up production to supply packaging for the new SARS-CoV-2 test cartridge by QIAGEN; a high-barrier triplex laminate which will provide protection for the test kits which require limited exposure to light and oxygen to remain effective.
Jun 11th, 2020
Screen Shot 2020 06 11 At 8 40 56 Am
Honeywell: Aclar Edge Polymer Bottles and Vials
For oral liquid and sterile injectables, the technology provides an alternative to glass, minimizing product loss resulting from breakage.
Jun 11th, 2020
Jones Healthcare Group invests in a new high-performance automated Uhlmann blister line complete with a blister machine, cartoner and stretch-wrapper (blister machine shown here).
Jones Healthcare Group Invests in High-Performance Uhlmann Blister Packaging Line
Company expands packaging services capability and capacity to support pharmaceutical packaging demand surges and deliver solutions.
Jun 10th, 2020
Logo Logoplaste
Biomimicry 3.8 & Logoplaste Join Forces
Logoplaste has partnered with Biomimicry 3.8, to embark on a project to design industrial plants that are carbon neutral and regenerative.
Jun 10th, 2020
The OPTIMA BCT-200 assembly line for blood collection tubes has many functions. These include cleaning, bacteria reduction, various dispensing stations for additives, drying and vacuum sealing all the way up to the final packaging.
SARS-CoV-2 and Safe Blood Tests
OPTIMA BCT-200 assembly line specifically for blood collection tubes
Jun 10th, 2020
Open Scs Logo
Serialization: Syntegon joins OPEN-SCS Group
Syntegon Technology recently joined the Open Serialization Communication Standard (OPEN-SCS) Group. Joint goals include the fight against pharmaceutical counterfeiting and the establishment of interoperable interfaces for the implementation of adequate serialization solutions.
Jun 9th, 2020
9550 Lpa Direct Front 2
Videojet Upgrades the 9550 Print & Apply Labeling System with a New 6” Printhead Option
Videojet 9550 increases reliability, efficiency and productivity for outer case and bundle packaging.
Jun 9th, 2020
Bild2 Die Sensor People
Leuze Jumps on ‘Alternating Quarantine’ Concept to Keep Business on Track
The sensor supplier is defying recession forecasts by keeping its workers on a rotating shift model, keeping them socially distanced and avoiding Kurzarbeit, Germany’s short-term work program.
Jun 8th, 2020
Imago Fast Code Reader
Imago: High-Speed Character Recognition
The FastCodeReader is specialized for process speeds of up to 800 m/min and can handle optical character recognition and verification as well as barcodes.
Jun 8th, 2020
Getty Images 487041639 Clinical Trial
Almac Clinical Technologies: Advanced IRT System
Simplify is a next-gen interactive response technology system that enables faster clinical trial startup processes.
Jun 8th, 2020
Images
CPhI Worldwide 2020 Implements new ‘Informa AllSecure Standard’
Pharma industry’s organized gathering will run new global biosafety measures to ensure the highest standards of onsite hygiene and attendee safety.
Jun 5th, 2020
Glbc Bed
Corrugated Bed Supplements Hospital Bedding in Public Health Emergencies
The Great Little Box Co., along with a professor at the University of Saskatchewan, has created a sturdy, inexpensive emergency bed made from cardboard.
Jun 5th, 2020
Enzplast
New Recycling Process Uses Enzymes to Break Down Plastics by 70%
The Enzplast2 project from Spain’s AIMPLAS focuses on the use of enzymes in the plastics sector to develop more sustainable processes, including separating multilayer packaging and improving biodegradation.
Jun 5th, 2020
Getty Images 1206600831 (1)
GS-1 Virtual Event on Supply Chain
June 16-17 join your peers for industry sessions, innovation and tech discussions as well as network with peers in a virtual setting.
Jun 5th, 2020
Faceshield Mock Up Image 04
RRD Produces Face Shields to Protect Customers and Communities
Jun 5th, 2020
Adopting CDC&rsquo;s perpetual cleaning and maintenance guidelines calls for all hands on deck. Lackner pitches in on &ldquo;Gray Lighting.&rdquo;
Doing the Next Right Thing with Paperboard Packaging
Colbert Packaging operations during the pandemic—the same, but different.
Jun 4th, 2020
Healthcare Ready Logo 3x2
Healthcare Ready’s Reflections on National Unrest Amid COVID-19
'It's not a matter of choice for us, as emergency managers, to examine and address racism through our work—it's a requirement of public service.'
Jun 3rd, 2020
More in Supplier News
3 Comar Buena Expansion Website 1536x499
Comar to Expand East Coast Footprint
Comar, a healthcare plastic packaging, device and component supplier, is pleased to announce a major capacity expansion of our Buena plant operations by building a new offsite location in Vineland, New Jersey.
Jun 2nd, 2020
Ajg Tube Filling Pr Image
AJG Packaging Launches New High-Speed Tube Filling Capabilities
New filling machinery fills tubes, bottles, jars, and is appropriate for a wide variety of products including personal care, cosmetics, nutritional, CBD, and foods.
Jun 1st, 2020
Ima Sensing Future Days
Ima Group's "Sensing Future Days" Virtual Event
The first session of IMA’s virtual event just concluded successfully, while the second one will take place from 10 to 12 June .
Jun 1st, 2020
Shipper 269[5]
Cytiva: VIA Capsule for Cryogenic Shipment of Cellular Therapies
Liquid nitrogen-free cryogenic shipment system comprises a shipper unit, an integrated smart monitor, and a cryocooler.
May 29th, 2020
Iq Logo 1 Pos
Software Safely Manages Potentially Virus-Carrying Packaging
As the apparel retail industry opens its doors, phased re-openings hinge on a safe shopping environment. Inventory Quarantine software from Checkpoint ensures incoming inventory rests long enough to negate virus transmission on packaging.
May 29th, 2020
Screen Shot 2020 05 27 At 3 31 37 Pm
Barry-Wehmiller Packaging Systems to Host Virtual Exhibit Hall
Online showcase brings a complete packaging equipment experience directly to customers.
May 27th, 2020
Pressure Feedback Pmdcorp
World's First Outer Loop Control IC Released For Brushless DC and DC Brush Motors
Juno Outer Loop Control IC integrates a novel outer loop control function with velocity control and current control functions for 3-phase Brushless DC and DC Brush motors.
May 27th, 2020
Peter Buczynsky, Vice President &amp; General Manager of Pharmaworks blister packaging machinery with PPE face shield.
Packaging Industry fights Covid-19
ProMach company launches collaborative packaging industry effort to donate protective face shields
May 27th, 2020
Videoconferencing tools enable MG2 technicians to meet with customers remotely, testing machines, and running FATs.
Remote Technologies Keep Pharma Companies Operational
Equipment supplier MG2 has expanded its remote service capabilities, including wearable technologies combined with videoconferencing to perform FATs, as well as on-site repair service at its headquarters.
May 26th, 2020
Hp 18980 Hcp Cold Chain Thermometer
Cold Chain Council Introduces First Webinar
The webinar will be held Tuesday, Jun. 23 at 11 AM CST with speakers sharing examples and insight into how a new evolution of the supply chain is being forged under the pressure of the global COVID-19 pandemic.
May 26th, 2020
C Safe Rkn On Dolly
Successful Commercial Pilot of Real-Time Track-and-Trace Technology for Cold Chain
CSafe Global has completed the first commercial test of its new location and temperature tracking technology, successfully integrating tracking devices into RKN containers.
May 26th, 2020
Euclid My Meds2
Euclid Medical Products: Medication Adherence Pouch Packaging Service
MyMeds+ helps pharmacies eliminate daily or weekly sorting and complicated instructions, simplify packaging and dispensing, and improve patient safety.
May 26th, 2020