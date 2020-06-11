AmerisourceBergen and the Role of Local Philanthropy During COVID-19

As the logistics experts of healthcare, distributors’ daily mission during the COVID-19 pandemic is to support a safe, efficient and resilient supply chain. Accordingly, distributors are working with partners inside and outside the healthcare community to support hospitals, pharmacies and healthcare providers.However, overcoming this unprecedented crisis also will require standing together and thinking creatively about the best opportunities to collaborate and make a difference. From the outset, HDA member AmerisourceBergen recognized the critical role that local philanthropic efforts can play in addressing global health emergencies. In March, the AmerisourceBergen Foundation, a not-for-profit charitable giving organization focused on supporting health-related causes that enrich the global community, announced that they were committing $1 million to support communities, individuals and nonprofits affected by COVID-19. The Foundation provided an initial round of grants to a diverse group of organizations to help protect vulnerable populations, support mental health needs and address economic challenges stemming from the pandemic.

Protecting Vulnerable Populations: Through a $250,000 grant to Direct Relief , a humanitarian aid organization whose mission is to improve the health and lives of people affected by poverty or emergencies, AmerisourceBergen Foundation is supporting efforts to assign emergency support to U.S. community health centers, which serve the most vulnerable populations.

Direct Relief Prioritizing Mental Health: Through a $250,000 grant to Americares , a disaster relief and development organization offering mental health and psychosocial support training for medical professionals, AmerisourceBergen Foundation is helping to develop interactive training webinars on COVID-19 mental health and psychosocial support topics. These will be distributed across the Americares network of 4,000 health centers and other health facilities.

Americares Strengthening the Pharmaceutical Supply Chain: Through a $250,000 grant to Healthcare Ready , AmerisourceBergen Foundation will help make the Rx Open Map a free resource for the general public. This resource provides information on the operating status of healthcare facilities in areas affected by a disaster, providing patients vital information on possible closures before leaving their homes.

Healthcare Ready Rx Open Map Supporting Local Communities: Through grants to a number of regional organizations, AmerisourceBergen Foundation will provide immediate support to local communities disproportionally affected by the pandemic. Initial grants were distributed to Response Fund for Idaho , Montgomery County Foundation , COVID-19 Response Fund and local United Way affiliates, including United Way of Long Island and North Texas Area United Way . The funds are helping these organizations and their local partners address longer-term challenges related to COVID-19 that will impact education, income and health outcomes across communities.

During this crisis, countless organizations are working tirelessly around the country to support patients, families and local communities. HDA distributors like AmerisourceBergen recognize the need to support one another during this time and are committed to providing resources to organizations that share our mission of meeting the daily healthcare needs of all Americans.