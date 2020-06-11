AmerisourceBergen and the Role of Local Philanthropy During COVID-19

Realizing the critical role that local philanthropic efforts can play in addressing global health emergencies, the AmerisourceBergen Foundation committed $1 million to support communities, individuals and nonprofits affected by COVID-19.

Healthcare Distribution Alliance (HDA)
Jun 11th, 2020
As the logistics experts of healthcare, distributors’ daily mission during the COVID-19 pandemic is to support a safe, efficient and resilient supply chain. Accordingly, distributors are working with partners inside and outside the healthcare community to support hospitals, pharmacies and healthcare providers.However, overcoming this unprecedented crisis also will require standing together and thinking creatively about the best opportunities to collaborate and make a difference. From the outset, HDA member AmerisourceBergen recognized the critical role that local philanthropic efforts can play in addressing global health emergencies. In March, the AmerisourceBergen Foundation, a not-for-profit charitable giving organization focused on supporting health-related causes that enrich the global community, announced that they were committing $1 million to support communities, individuals and nonprofits affected by COVID-19. The Foundation provided an initial round of grants to a diverse group of organizations to help protect vulnerable populations, support mental health needs and address economic challenges stemming from the pandemic.

  • Protecting Vulnerable Populations: Through a $250,000 grant to Direct Relief, a humanitarian aid organization whose mission is to improve the health and lives of people affected by poverty or emergencies, AmerisourceBergen Foundation is supporting efforts to assign emergency support to U.S. community health centers, which serve the most vulnerable populations. 
  • Prioritizing Mental Health: Through a $250,000 grant to Americares, a disaster relief and development organization offering mental health and psychosocial support training for medical professionals, AmerisourceBergen Foundation is helping to develop interactive training webinars on COVID-19 mental health and psychosocial support topics. These will be distributed across the Americares network of 4,000 health centers and other health facilities. 
  • Strengthening the Pharmaceutical Supply Chain: Through a $250,000 grant to Healthcare Ready, AmerisourceBergen Foundation will help make the Rx Open Map a free resource for the general public. This resource provides information on the operating status of healthcare facilities in areas affected by a disaster, providing patients vital information on possible closures before leaving their homes. 
  • Supporting Local Communities: Through grants to a number of regional organizations, AmerisourceBergen Foundation will provide immediate support to local communities disproportionally affected by the pandemic. Initial grants were distributed to Response Fund for Idaho, Montgomery County Foundation, COVID-19 Response Fund and local United Way affiliates, including United Way of Long Island and North Texas Area United Way. The funds are helping these organizations and their local partners address longer-term challenges related to COVID-19 that will impact education, income and health outcomes across communities.

During this crisis, countless organizations are working tirelessly around the country to support patients, families and local communities. HDA distributors like AmerisourceBergen recognize the need to support one another during this time and are committed to providing resources to organizations that share our mission of meeting the daily healthcare needs of all Americans.

Mondi safely packages QIAGEN&rsquo;s SARS-CoV-2 test cartridge.
Mondi Safely Packages QIAGEN’s SARS-CoV-2 Test Cartridge
Mondi ramps up production to supply packaging for the new SARS-CoV-2 test cartridge by QIAGEN; a high-barrier triplex laminate which will provide protection for the test kits which require limited exposure to light and oxygen to remain effective.
Jun 11th, 2020
Screen Shot 2020 06 11 At 8 40 56 Am
Honeywell: Aclar Edge Polymer Bottles and Vials
For oral liquid and sterile injectables, the technology provides an alternative to glass, minimizing product loss resulting from breakage.
Jun 11th, 2020
Jones Healthcare Group invests in a new high-performance automated Uhlmann blister line complete with a blister machine, cartoner and stretch-wrapper (blister machine shown here).
Jones Healthcare Group Invests in High-Performance Uhlmann Blister Packaging Line
Company expands packaging services capability and capacity to support pharmaceutical packaging demand surges and deliver solutions.
Jun 10th, 2020
Logo Logoplaste
Biomimicry 3.8 & Logoplaste Join Forces
Logoplaste has partnered with Biomimicry 3.8, to embark on a project to design industrial plants that are carbon neutral and regenerative.
Jun 10th, 2020
The OPTIMA BCT-200 assembly line for blood collection tubes has many functions. These include cleaning, bacteria reduction, various dispensing stations for additives, drying and vacuum sealing all the way up to the final packaging.
SARS-CoV-2 and Safe Blood Tests
OPTIMA BCT-200 assembly line specifically for blood collection tubes
Jun 10th, 2020
Open Scs Logo
Serialization: Syntegon joins OPEN-SCS Group
Syntegon Technology recently joined the Open Serialization Communication Standard (OPEN-SCS) Group. Joint goals include the fight against pharmaceutical counterfeiting and the establishment of interoperable interfaces for the implementation of adequate serialization solutions.
Jun 9th, 2020
9550 Lpa Direct Front 2
Videojet Upgrades the 9550 Print & Apply Labeling System with a New 6” Printhead Option
Videojet 9550 increases reliability, efficiency and productivity for outer case and bundle packaging.
Jun 9th, 2020
Bild2 Die Sensor People
Leuze Jumps on ‘Alternating Quarantine’ Concept to Keep Business on Track
The sensor supplier is defying recession forecasts by keeping its workers on a rotating shift model, keeping them socially distanced and avoiding Kurzarbeit, Germany’s short-term work program.
Jun 8th, 2020
Imago Fast Code Reader
Imago: High-Speed Character Recognition
The FastCodeReader is specialized for process speeds of up to 800 m/min and can handle optical character recognition and verification as well as barcodes.
Jun 8th, 2020
Getty Images 487041639 Clinical Trial
Almac Clinical Technologies: Advanced IRT System
Simplify is a next-gen interactive response technology system that enables faster clinical trial startup processes.
Jun 8th, 2020
Images
CPhI Worldwide 2020 Implements new ‘Informa AllSecure Standard’
Pharma industry’s organized gathering will run new global biosafety measures to ensure the highest standards of onsite hygiene and attendee safety.
Jun 5th, 2020
Glbc Bed
Corrugated Bed Supplements Hospital Bedding in Public Health Emergencies
The Great Little Box Co., along with a professor at the University of Saskatchewan, has created a sturdy, inexpensive emergency bed made from cardboard.
Jun 5th, 2020
Enzplast
New Recycling Process Uses Enzymes to Break Down Plastics by 70%
The Enzplast2 project from Spain’s AIMPLAS focuses on the use of enzymes in the plastics sector to develop more sustainable processes, including separating multilayer packaging and improving biodegradation.
Jun 5th, 2020
Getty Images 1206600831 (1)
GS-1 Virtual Event on Supply Chain
June 16-17 join your peers for industry sessions, innovation and tech discussions as well as network with peers in a virtual setting.
Jun 5th, 2020
Faceshield Mock Up Image 04
RRD Produces Face Shields to Protect Customers and Communities
Jun 5th, 2020
Adopting CDC&rsquo;s perpetual cleaning and maintenance guidelines calls for all hands on deck. Lackner pitches in on &ldquo;Gray Lighting.&rdquo;
Doing the Next Right Thing with Paperboard Packaging
Colbert Packaging operations during the pandemic—the same, but different.
Jun 4th, 2020
Healthcare Ready Logo 3x2
Healthcare Ready’s Reflections on National Unrest Amid COVID-19
'It's not a matter of choice for us, as emergency managers, to examine and address racism through our work—it's a requirement of public service.'
Jun 3rd, 2020
Headband used for face shields.
StackTeck Responds to Urgent Request for Face Shields
Stack Teck Systems has been responding to demands for increased volumes for medical applications, in one case delivering a stack mold solution in 3½ weeks for Novolex.
Jun 3rd, 2020
3 Comar Buena Expansion Website 1536x499
Comar to Expand East Coast Footprint
Comar, a healthcare plastic packaging, device and component supplier, is pleased to announce a major capacity expansion of our Buena plant operations by building a new offsite location in Vineland, New Jersey.
Jun 2nd, 2020
Ima Sensing Future Days
Ima Group's "Sensing Future Days" Virtual Event
The first session of IMA’s virtual event just concluded successfully, while the second one will take place from 10 to 12 June .
Jun 1st, 2020
Shipper 269[5]
Cytiva: VIA Capsule for Cryogenic Shipment of Cellular Therapies
Liquid nitrogen-free cryogenic shipment system comprises a shipper unit, an integrated smart monitor, and a cryocooler.
May 29th, 2020
Iq Logo 1 Pos
Software Safely Manages Potentially Virus-Carrying Packaging
As the apparel retail industry opens its doors, phased re-openings hinge on a safe shopping environment. Inventory Quarantine software from Checkpoint ensures incoming inventory rests long enough to negate virus transmission on packaging.
May 29th, 2020
Screen Shot 2020 05 27 At 3 31 37 Pm
Barry-Wehmiller Packaging Systems to Host Virtual Exhibit Hall
Online showcase brings a complete packaging equipment experience directly to customers.
May 27th, 2020
Pressure Feedback Pmdcorp
World's First Outer Loop Control IC Released For Brushless DC and DC Brush Motors
Juno Outer Loop Control IC integrates a novel outer loop control function with velocity control and current control functions for 3-phase Brushless DC and DC Brush motors.
May 27th, 2020
Peter Buczynsky, Vice President &amp; General Manager of Pharmaworks blister packaging machinery with PPE face shield.
Packaging Industry fights Covid-19
ProMach company launches collaborative packaging industry effort to donate protective face shields
May 27th, 2020
Videoconferencing tools enable MG2 technicians to meet with customers remotely, testing machines, and running FATs.
Remote Technologies Keep Pharma Companies Operational
Equipment supplier MG2 has expanded its remote service capabilities, including wearable technologies combined with videoconferencing to perform FATs, as well as on-site repair service at its headquarters.
May 26th, 2020
Hp 18980 Hcp Cold Chain Thermometer
Cold Chain Council Introduces First Webinar
The webinar will be held Tuesday, Jun. 23 at 11 AM CST with speakers sharing examples and insight into how a new evolution of the supply chain is being forged under the pressure of the global COVID-19 pandemic.
May 26th, 2020
C Safe Rkn On Dolly
Successful Commercial Pilot of Real-Time Track-and-Trace Technology for Cold Chain
CSafe Global has completed the first commercial test of its new location and temperature tracking technology, successfully integrating tracking devices into RKN containers.
May 26th, 2020
Euclid My Meds2
Euclid Medical Products: Medication Adherence Pouch Packaging Service
MyMeds+ helps pharmacies eliminate daily or weekly sorting and complicated instructions, simplify packaging and dispensing, and improve patient safety.
May 26th, 2020
Mark Navin, Vice President of Sales, Spee-Dee Packaging Machinery
Spee-Dee Promotes Mark Navin to Vice President of Sales
Navin to lead company’s entire sales effort after 25 years of strategic account success.
May 26th, 2020
Getty Images 586880687
DHL Supply Chain Visibility
New tracking service uses end-to-end information to make shipments across air and ocean visible nearly in real-time. This gives users complete control — from pick-up to final delivery.
May 26th, 2020