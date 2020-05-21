Nelipak Healthcare Packaging Launches ‘Nelipak Academy’ Webinar Series

Nelipak Healthcare Packaging (“Nelipak”), a global leader in rigid and flexible packaging for the medical device and pharmaceutical sectors, announced the launch of Nelipak Academy, a seven-part educational webinar series.

The virtual events are geared toward quality and R&D engineers, packaging engineers, process and production engineers, and medical device OEM purchasing decision makers as a resource to arm them with the knowledge of what to consider when selecting healthcare packaging.

The free series will cover a variety of topics including automated handling trays, NeliSim, polymer basics and film properties, rigid barrier packaging design, lab testing services, and heat seal coating technology. Sessions will last approximately 45 minutes with a brief presentation followed by a question and answer period with Nelipak’s expert team.

Registration is open online for the first session:

Flexible and Rigid Forming Films Webinar

Tuesday, May 26 10 am EST/4 pm CET

Register

In the premiere session, Ann McDonagh, Nelipak’s Senior Product Development and Application Engineer, will equip attendees with knowledge around form fill seal process basics, thermoforming process basics, properties of flexible and rigid materials, forming films material 101, and guidance for material selection for optimum packaging development. Ann has over 14 years of experience working in the medical packaging device sector, with a majority of her experience in pouch converting, machines and materials.