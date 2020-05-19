Marchesini Group Presents “X DAYS 2020” Online Events

Now, more than ever, the industry needs extraordinary events to keep in touch.

In May, Marchesini Group should have welcomed its customers at its exhibition booth at the German trade show Interpack, where it should have illustrated the new technologies designed to package pharmaceutical and cosmetic products. Considering that Interpack has been postponed and given the global circumstances of lockdown and social distancing, the Marchesini Group decided that something extraordinary was needed to support its customers without putting their health, and that of its staff, at risk.

Marchesini Group brings X DAYS: a sequence of exclusive online events broadcast from a specially-created space. Participants need only subscribe to get a “front row” seat.

Just like a live Marchesini Group event, there will be discussions concerning the company’s new brand positioning, the new website and the launch of industrial technologies set to impact the worldwide packaging industry. Last but not least will be the hearty and customary welcome of the Group.

Pietro Cassani, Marchesini Group’s CEO, will introduce the new brand positioning represented by the X of “ Extraordinary, ” the new visual symbol of the Group for its ability to think outside the box to create solutions.

The second guest will be Valentina Marchesini, Marketing Director of Marchesini Group. Valentina will explain additional features of the strategic campaign and will offer a world preview of the new website , which has been completely redesigned, making it more user-friendly for customers and browsing.

The technological heart of this first online show—on June 4 and open to everyone—will beat to the rhythm of the machines that should have been on show at Interpack, such as the new MA 260 cartoner for vials.

The second event will discuss aseptic technologies, which have become even more important during this historical period. Big pharma companies are getting ready to package millions of vaccines. Future events will focus on machines for the cosmetics industry, stickpacks, and more.

The live events will be available in English, Spanish and Russian. Customers will be able to contact Marchesini Group on their live chat service with any questions they may have.