ACG Receives Certification for its ‘Clean Label’ Capsules

ACG has received a certification of compliance from Clean Label ProjectTM for its ACGcapsTM H+.

ACG, a supplier of fully integrated solutions to the global pharmaceutical and nutraceutical industry, has received a certification of compliance from Clean Label ProjectTM for its ACGcapsTM H+. With this accredidation, ACG Capsules has become the world’s first capsule manufacturer to receive the certification from the Clean Label Project.

The Clean Label Project is a U.S.-based non-profit dedicated to product transparency and consumer safety, and will only certify products that prioritize purity and environmental sustainability. Its testing is known for being strict and comprehensive, covering over 400 industrial and environmental contaminants, in addition to the food safety requirements laid out by the U.S. FDA.

The test results are evaluated against Proposition 65 (Prop 65) that is aimed to protect products from contaminants known to cause cancer, birth defects, or other reproductive harm.

ACGcapsTM H+ capsules are suitable for filling granules, powders, pellets for prescription and non-prescription pharmaceutical ingredients, nutraceutical dietary supplements, and traditional medicines. It is also suited for formulations that are hygroscopic or moisture sensitive in nature.

ACG’s clean label capsules are already verified as vegetarian, vegan, non-GMO, Kosher and Halal-certified to meet wider-ranging dietary needs and preferences.