ACG Receives Certification for its ‘Clean Label’ Capsules

ACG is the first and the only capsule manufacturer at this time to receive the certification.

ACG
May 18th, 2020
ACG has received a certification of compliance from Clean Label ProjectTM for its ACGcapsTM H+.
ACG has received a certification of compliance from Clean Label ProjectTM for its ACGcapsTM H+.

ACG, a supplier of fully integrated solutions to the global pharmaceutical and nutraceutical industry, has received a certification of compliance from Clean Label ProjectTM for its ACGcapsTM H+. With this accredidation, ACG Capsules has become the world’s first capsule manufacturer to receive the certification from the Clean Label Project.

The Clean Label Project is a U.S.-based non-profit dedicated to product transparency and consumer safety, and will only certify products that prioritize purity and environmental sustainability. Its testing is known for being strict and comprehensive, covering over 400 industrial and environmental contaminants, in addition to the food safety requirements laid out by the U.S. FDA. 

The test results are evaluated against Proposition 65 (Prop 65) that is aimed to protect products from contaminants known to cause cancer, birth defects, or other reproductive harm. 

ACGcapsTM H+ capsules are suitable for filling granules, powders, pellets for prescription and non-prescription pharmaceutical ingredients, nutraceutical dietary supplements, and traditional medicines. It is also suited for formulations that are hygroscopic or moisture sensitive in nature.

ACG’s clean label capsules are already verified as vegetarian, vegan, non-GMO, Kosher and Halal-certified to meet wider-ranging dietary needs and preferences.  

Ima Sensing Future Days
IMA Group Goes Virtual Welcome to The Sensing Future Days
Upcoming event Jun. 10 and 11 will offer both personalities from the academic world and business leaders in the packaging industry, as well as IMA technology.
May 18th, 2020
Polyfoil Mmb Recycled Tube
Continuing Sustainability Efforts, Neopac Moves Toward Mono-Material Barrier Tubes Designed for Recyclability
The company is in the development stages of food- and pharma-grade tube systems that align with existing recycling processes.
May 18th, 2020
Polyfoil MMB will be almost entirely polyethylene (PE) based, containing less that 5% of foreign materials (inks, adhesives, etc.) to avoid disruptions in existing recycling processes.
Neopac Moves Toward Mono-Material Barrier Tubes Designed for Recyclability
Company is in the development stages of food- and pharma-grade tube systems that align with existing recycling processes.
May 15th, 2020
Syringes Line
Marchesini Group: Packaging Machines for Vaccines
Despite the COVID-19 epidemic, Marchesini Group has never stopped. The activities are part of the packaging supply chain included by the Italian government among the essential activities that have remained open.
May 13th, 2020
Prevention first: Disinfectants help to contain the coronavirus.
Production of Disinfectants with Busch Vacuum Technology
A customer of Busch Vacuum Solutions in Canada recently changed its manufacturing from producing sealants for the construction industry to producing disinfectants to aid in the COVID-19 fight.
May 13th, 2020
Impact Arena
Rescheduled CPhI South East Asia To Now Take Place In November
Second postponement will provide improved confidence and market conditions for exhibitors and visitors.
May 12th, 2020
Michael Reed
Tekni-Plex Names Vice President of Market Development
Michael Reed joined Tekni-Plex, Inc. as Vice President of Market Development.
May 12th, 2020
Syntegon Kliklok Ace Carton Former
Carton Former Features Ergonomic Design and Increased Efficiency
Unit combines high-speed forming capabilities with a wide carton size range for greater flexibility.
May 12th, 2020
Kindeva is a contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) that specializes in drug delivery for pharmaceutical and biotechnology customers.
Kindeva Drug Delivery, Formerly 3M Drug Delivery Systems, Launches as Independent Company
Company expects to create new job opportunities in St. Paul, MN, Northridge, CA, and UK.
May 11th, 2020
1 3 640x427
Nosco Announces Purchase of Karlville Pouching Machine
Continues commitment to customers through complete solution for flexible packaging product line.
May 7th, 2020
West focuses on addressing current and future healthcare challenges through innovative containment and delivery of needed medications.
West ’By the Side’ of Communities to Support Global, National, and Local COVID-19 Pandemic Efforts
Key donations made to the World Health Organization COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund, American Red Cross, American Nurses Foundation, No Kid Hungry, and Philabundance. West hiring for immediate openings at Pennsylvania sites.
May 6th, 2020
The expansion-minded moves come amid recent growth in both the Rx and OTC sectors.
Legacy Pharmaceutical Packaging Acquires Multiple Blister Production Lines from McKesson RxPak
Company also adds bottling and pouching equipment in anticipation of heightened demand.
Apr 28th, 2020
At the Virtual Show, Syntegon introduces the new Sepion coater series to the market. The state-of-the-art equipment for tablet coating will be available in six different sizes.
Virtual Show: New Technologies For Solid Dosage Forms From Syntegon
Coming soon... Market launch: new Sepion Coater series in six sizes, continuous production from powder to capsule, and new APD tool determines optimum process parameters for capsule filling.
Apr 28th, 2020
In light of the coronavirus pandemic, Centor has decided not to hold an official opening ceremony for safety reasons and plans to make up for this at a later date. This symbolic photo marks the groundbreaking. From right to left: Barry Sprang, 1st shift Warehouse Crew Leader; Bill Miller, Warehouse and Distribution Manger; Mitch Stein, Plant Manager; Mark Weaver, President, Ivan Weaver Construction; Beverly Raber, Plant Controller and Tim Carter, Maintenance Manager.
Centor Expands Storage Capacity
On April 20, Gerresheimer Group company Centor Inc. laid the foundations for a new warehouse covering 72,000 square feet.
Apr 28th, 2020
Warren
Ventilator Manufacturers Offered ‘Instant’ Validated Labeling Platform from PRISYM ID
Smiths Medical, Rolls-Royce and GKN Aerospace first to take ready-to-use solution.
Apr 28th, 2020
RemoTe is meant to increase the operators&rsquo; abilities in allowing them to work remotely in real-time on a customer&rsquo;s problems.
RemoTe: a New Family of Services for Remote Assistance
Customer care tools to provide full technical assistance through remote systems and mobile devices.
Apr 22nd, 2020
Night shift workers at Marcus Hook.
Braskem Deploys Enhanced Polymer Production Support to Meet Medical Equipment Manufacturing Essential Needs Amid COVID-19 Pandemic
Workers return home after 28 days making COVID-19 protective gear, sleeping at the plant.
Apr 21st, 2020
Live stream of a factory acceptance test for a Romaco Noack blister machine.
Virtual Acceptance Test for a Noack Blister Machine
Successful live stream of the FAT.
Apr 18th, 2020
With the Flexible Filling Portfolio, Syntegon presents an individually configurable, modular machine concept for processing small and medium batches of liquid pharmaceuticals.
Virtual Show: Syntegon Technology Showcases Expertise for Producing and Processing Liquid Pharmaceuticals
After interpack postponement, the company is holding a virtual event from May 7-13, 2020, showcasing flexible solutions for small and micro batches, higher product safety thanks to software and AI, and new developments for liquid filling and assembly.
Apr 17th, 2020
BlindSpotz&trade; Freeze Alert Sensor: Freeze Alert can be printed on label, syringe or aluminum cap. The technology prints clear and then turns blue if the drug freezes at any time in supply chain.
Chromatic Technologies’ Scientists Join Fight Against COVID-19 Virus
American Thermal Instruments lends their expertise.
Apr 14th, 2020
Busch R 5 Ra 0400 0630 C
Busch Rotary Vane Vacuum Pump Wins Vacuum Efficiency Test
TÜV Süd direct comparison demonstrates oil-lubricated rotary vane vacuum pump’s superiority over oil-sealed screw vacuum pump.
Apr 9th, 2020
The state-of-the-art coating line has increased kp&rsquo;s local South American coating capacity by over 30%
Klӧckner Pentaplast Completes Major Pharma Capacity Expansion in Cotia, Brazil
Expansion provides additional coating capacity and reduces the site’s carbon footprint and overall energy consumption.
Apr 8th, 2020
Ultra pouches provide a simplified alternative as they are designed to be used for both steam and hydrogen peroxide sterilization and are available in a range of sizes.
Amcor Ultra Pouches and Reels Certified for Hydrogen Peroxide Sterilization
Amcor’s ULTRA pouches can now cater to 100% of hospital sterilization centers’ needs.
Mar 31st, 2020
Chad Crouch Webres Headshot 1 640x800
Chad Crouch Appointed to U.S. Department of Commerce North Texas District Export Council
Authentix, a manufacturer of authentication solutions, announced that Chad Crouch, Vice President of Revenue Operations, was appointed by the Department of Commerce to the North Texas District Export Council.
Mar 31st, 2020
Bu D Dy Hd
IMA Launches "Stay Connect!"
Mar 26th, 2020
Sejla is a Sales, Business Development, and Project Management professional with over a decade of experience at Formulated Solutions.
Sejla Repetti Promoted to Vice President of Commercial Development, Formulated Solutions
New VP expected to strategically develop partnerships in Brand Partners.
Mar 24th, 2020
Ec Ls From Luminer 1
Labeling Solutions Provider Luminer Expands Extended Content Label Capacity & Capabilities through Infrastructure Investment
Mar 24th, 2020
Research methods were aimed towards understanding the needs of the end users and how they interact with pharmaceutical packaging.
Pharmaceutical Packaging: Bormioli Pharma Speeds up on Innovation Together with H-Farm
Collaboration for fast prototyping as well as answering customer needs through qualitative field and technical research.
Mar 14th, 2020
Luminer Facility In Lakewood, Nj
Labeling Solutions Provider Luminer Expands Primary Manufacturing Facility in Lakewood, NJ
20,000-sq-ft expansion makes room for new ECL production equipment, and allows for enhancements to company’s quality control and warehousing spaces.
Mar 11th, 2020
CDMO increases in quality control, product release, and microbiology lab footprint by 40% due to additional expansions.
Formulated Solutions Expands Capacity
A number of acquisitions and installations increase the CDMO’s footprint ensuring upgrades and increases in production capabilities. Further aerosol manufacturing capacity is also planned.
Mar 6th, 2020
Wipotec Ocs
Live From PACK EXPO East: Integrated Inspection and Checkweigher
Precision high-speed checkweigher is for cylindrical packaging formats, while new ultra-compact X-ray scanner is only 70 mm in width
Mar 4th, 2020