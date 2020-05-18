IMA Group Goes Virtual Welcome to The Sensing Future Days

Many countries in the world are experiencing social distancing and isolation and especially now, more than ever, it is important for us to stay connected and feel part of a community.

This was the spirit that inspired IMA Group’s Sensing Future Days, event marked by innovation, manufacturing processes, new packaging materials handling, sustainability and environment, digitalization, new trending topics, and much more.

This second half of the initiative will be held Jun. 10 to 11 (after a successful event May 11 to 13) and will house both prominent personalities from the academic world and business leaders in the packaging industry. Live moments and interaction with special guests will also alternate with the interventions of IMA specialists.

Virtual rooms will host the machines on show, unveiling technical features and sharing relevant information with the participants. In these specific areas, it is possible to get in touch directly with the specialists and in some cases access a private hub for a one-to-one meeting.

Participants will also have the opportunity to access specific corporate areas such as IMA Digital to discover digital products and services, IMA Packaging laboratory to know more about the new and sustainable materials. The HR Department will also be available to discuss aspects of the IMA working life.

This brand-new platform will allow participants to stay connected with virtual sessions and get a chance to learn more about IMA’s vision for the future in a smart way, directly from their armchair.

The Sensing Future Days are part of the #StayConnect project by IMA Digital.

Discover more at https://ima.it/en/sensing-future-days/