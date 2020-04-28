Centor Expands Storage Capacity

In light of the coronavirus pandemic, Centor has decided not to hold an official opening ceremony for safety reasons and plans to make up for this at a later date. This symbolic photo marks the groundbreaking. From right to left: Barry Sprang, 1st shift Warehouse Crew Leader; Bill Miller, Warehouse and Distribution Manger; Mitch Stein, Plant Manager; Mark Weaver, President, Ivan Weaver Construction; Beverly Raber, Plant Controller and Tim Carter, Maintenance Manager.

On April 20, Gerresheimer Group company Centor Inc. laid the foundations for a new warehouse covering 72,000 square feet. The new storage facility is being built right next to the existing one on Centor’s site in Berlin, Ohio (U.S.). This new warehouse will enable Centor to store all of its products on site, reducing the need for external storage.

“With the new warehouse, we will be able to improve the way we serve our customers and further consolidate our position on the U.S. market for prescription medicines packaging,” said Mitch Stein, Centor Plant Manager, who has been working for the company for 32 years.

Centor was founded in 1968 and has its headquarters in Perrysburg, Ohio, while its plant is based in Berlin, Ohio (U.S.). It is the leading manufacturer of plastic packaging and closures for prescribed oral medication on the U.S. retail market. Centor has been part of Gerresheimer since 2015. In the U.S., a common feature on the market for prescription medicines is the “pour-and-count” system. This means that the exact quantity of the oral medicine stated in the prescription is measured into plastic containers specifically for each individual patient. Centor boasts a strong product portfolio for this area, including the Screw-Loc and 1-Clic product lines – the top two varieties of plastic packaging in the U.S. Centor supplies regional and national drugstore chains, supermarkets, and wholesalers.

In addition to Centor in Berlin and Perrysburg (Ohio), Gerresheimer’s holdings in North America also include production sites for glass and plastic pharmaceutical containers and products in Chicago (Illinois), Peachtree (Georgia), and Vineland (Morganton and Forest Grove, New Jersey).

