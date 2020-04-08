Klӧckner Pentaplast Completes Major Pharma Capacity Expansion in Cotia, Brazil

Klöckner Pentaplast (kp), a provider of pharmaceutical packaging films, has completed a significant expansion at its Cotia facility in Brazil. Along with a larger and more sustainable facility, the project was meant to give kp additional coating capacity to better support the rapidly growing South American pharmaceutical market.

The state-of-the-art coating line has increased kp’s local South American coating capacity by over 30%, says the company. It offers customers higher quality, innovative films designed to have shorter lead times. The added capacity arrives at a time when the pharmaceutical blister market continues to grow in PVdC coated products as a cost effective high-barrier packaging system.

Tracey Peacock, president, Pharmaceutical, Health & Specialties says that the expansion is meant to demonstrate the company’s commitment to delivering the best quality products and supporting a growing demand for high-barrier protective packaging for pharmaceuticals.

The upgraded technology is also created to support kp’s operational excellence and sustainability goals by reducing the Cotia site’s carbon footprint and overall energy consumption. The Cotia expansion is the latest enhancement to kp’s global supply chain designed to meet customer requirements with local manufacturing across four continents and 60 countries.