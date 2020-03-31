Amcor Ultra Pouches and Reels Certified for Hydrogen Peroxide Sterilization

Ultra pouches provide a simplified alternative as they are designed to be used for both steam and hydrogen peroxide sterilization and are available in a range of sizes.

Responding to growing interest from health professionals, Amcor’s Ultra pouches are certified for vaporized hydrogen peroxide sterilization as well as steam sterilization at 134°C. The accreditation means that Ultra pouches should be able to provide a one-stop system for the sterilization of all reusable medical devices.

Hospital sterilization centers predominantly rely on steam sterilization, reserving hydrogen peroxide sterilization for instruments that are particularly sensitive to high temperatures. Traditionally, different packaging is used, depending on the process and the nature of the instrument(s) being sterilized. This requires hospitals to hold a large variety of stock and additional staff time to support these exacting processes.

Ultra pouches provide a simplified alternative as they are designed to be used for both steam and hydrogen peroxide sterilization and are available in a range of sizes. Ultra pouches are designed with a number of benefits, including:

Puncture-resistant durability: Ultra pouches are made of a tough porous web and a clear film that is better able to retain its integrity when stored and moved in the hospital environment. This toughness and durability are meant to ensure sterility at point of use—safeguarding patient safety as well as minimizing wastage.

Speed of use: Ultra pouches are made to be simpler and quicker to pack and process than traditional wrap systems, making them indispensable in busy sterilization settings where reliability is a must and every second counts.

User-friendly design: each pouch features a window of resilient clear film, allowing users to visually confirm its contents without opening and compromising its sterility. The Ultra’s peeling capabilities are meant for use in operating theatre as they can be opened without any dispersal of micro particles.

The recent accreditation is meant to provide the assurance that Ultra pouches are compliant with the latest international and European EN 868 and ISO 11607 standards, including the Sterile Barrier System (SBS) requirement. This deems them suitable for use with all reusable surgical devices sterilized by either steam or hydrogen peroxide.

This latest development from Amcor is meant to allow for a simplified, faster, and more effective packaging system for reusable medical devices, delivering both increased confidence in sterility and a significant reduction in the volume and wastage of packaging materials—both key concerns of healthcare providers.