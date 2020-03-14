Pharmaceutical Packaging: Bormioli Pharma Speeds up on Innovation Together with H-Farm

Collaboration for fast prototyping as well as answering customer needs through qualitative field and technical research.

Mar 14th, 2020
Research methods were aimed towards understanding the needs of the end users and how they interact with pharmaceutical packaging.
Research methods were aimed towards understanding the needs of the end users and how they interact with pharmaceutical packaging.

Bormioli Pharma—a supplier of glass and plastic containers, closures, and packaging accessories—and H-FARM—an innovation platform for businesses—aim for fast prototyping and an innovative focus on customer needs. The goal is to simplify the business model and process of creating new products, while also taking advantage of opportunities offered by the digital age to improve productivity and effectiveness.

This is a product design project realized by H-FARM specifically for Bormioli Pharma which entailed a qualitative field research—which also involved industry professionals from the medical field and families—and a technical research to identify the most innovative and relevant trends and case studies in the sector. These research methods were aimed towards understanding the needs of the end users and how they interact with pharmaceutical packaging.

A multidisciplinary team from Bormioli Pharma was involved in a 2-day workshop in order to define three project briefs, on the basis of which the H-FARM professionals developed a rapid design and prototyping strategy called Fast Factory, using 3D printing technology among others.

The first prototype is Thread, a pediatric syrup dispenser with an innovative design meant to allow the user to measure liquids directly from the bottle by using only one hand. The second one is Andy, an add-on for bottles, designed for the patient to dose and drink medicines directly from the bottle, in a few simple steps. The last is Plug, a device for the reconstitution of parenteral drugs that integrates in a structured way the bottle and which should allow users to complete the process in a safe fashion. Thanks to this innovation approach, divided into several phases, Bormioli Pharma was able to test a new business model, in which the product design and development phases were distorted: the starting point was no longer the need of a single customer, but that of the end user.

"The need to accelerate our innovation process stems from our desire to respond to the patient and market needs quickly and efficiently," says Federico Piutti, innovation manager of Bormioli Pharma. He adds: "thanks to our collaboration with H-Farm, not only have we managed to develop product prototypes that answer these needs, but we have discovered an applicable strategic and operational approach, which became an integral part of our innovation process."

Now, a little less than a year after the workshop that kicked off the synergy between Bormioli Pharma and H-Farm, 2020 represents the start of a next innovation cycle for the two companies, a cycle which as of today begins with an idea generation phase.

Companies in this article
Bormioli Pharma
Research methods were aimed towards understanding the needs of the end users and how they interact with pharmaceutical packaging.
Pharmaceutical Packaging: Bormioli Pharma Speeds up on Innovation Together with H-Farm
Collaboration for fast prototyping as well as answering customer needs through qualitative field and technical research.
Mar 14th, 2020
Luminer Facility In Lakewood, Nj
Labeling Solutions Provider Luminer Expands Primary Manufacturing Facility in Lakewood, NJ
20,000-sq-ft expansion makes room for new ECL production equipment, and allows for enhancements to company’s quality control and warehousing spaces.
Mar 11th, 2020
CDMO increases in quality control, product release, and microbiology lab footprint by 40% due to additional expansions.
Formulated Solutions Expands Capacity
A number of acquisitions and installations increase the CDMO’s footprint ensuring upgrades and increases in production capabilities. Further aerosol manufacturing capacity is also planned.
Mar 6th, 2020
Wipotec Ocs
Live From PACK EXPO East: Integrated Inspection and Checkweigher
Precision high-speed checkweigher is for cylindrical packaging formats, while new ultra-compact X-ray scanner is only 70 mm in width
Mar 4th, 2020
The office features a technical development center, where customers should have the opportunity to work directly with technical experts to design, troubleshoot, and test their medical packaging.
Oliver Healthcare Packaging Strengthens Presence in Southeast Asia to Support Growing Customer Demand
Oliver expands team; opens new office & technical development center in Singapore.
Feb 29th, 2020
Tom Mc Daniel
ProMach Names Senior Vice President of Pharma Business Line
ProMach, a packaging machinery solutions manufacturer, named Tom McDaniel Senior Vice President for its Pharma Business Line.
Feb 28th, 2020
The Herma 211 HC is designed to be suitable for labeling a wide range of cylindrical products including syringes, tubes, glass vials, and ampoules.
At Interphex, Herma US to Showcase Ultra-Compact FDA-compliant Labeling Unit
Semi-automatic Herma 211 HC for transition from clinical trial to production, as well as limited-batch biopharma manufacturing.
Feb 28th, 2020
The move from the original date was taken after careful consideration and consultation with local government and authorities, and advice from the (WHO) in regard to COVID-19.
CPhI South East Asia Rescheduled for July 2020
Event move ensures extra precautions and safety measures taken.
Feb 27th, 2020
The conference focused on four themed content sessions, while the learning labs and several educational and interactive workshops explored major industry changes that lie ahead.
Data Custodianship of Connected Devices, Environmental Impact, and Adherence Technologies Highlighted at Pharmapack Europe 2020
Global biologics markets, delivery device innovation, and smart packaging ‘unpacking’ new growth opportunities for pharma.
Feb 26th, 2020
Gettyimages Pills 1
CPhI Japan to be Postponed on Request of Event Attendees
Rescheduling will ensure all stakeholders can take part in a successful exhibition and conference.
Feb 26th, 2020
groninger welcomes Greg Struger as Business Development and Sales Manager for the Western United States and Canada.
groninger Extends its Western Territory Presence
groninger welcomes Greg Struger as Business Development and Sales Manager for the Western United States and Canada. Greg will help customers identify best-fit fill/finish solutions for Pharmaceutical, Consumer Healthcare and Cosmetics applications.
Feb 26th, 2020
&ldquo;The rebranding effort showcases our commitment to delivering tailored end-to-end systems that meet each customer&rsquo;s unique set of challenges.&rdquo;
TCP Reliable Announces Corporate Name Change to Integreon Global
Corporate name change demonstrates ongoing commitment to integrating technologies, expertise and capabilities offered by Integreon Global and its family of companies.
Feb 22nd, 2020
Amcor will support the coalition with its experience in packaging design for medical devices and applications in hospitals and other treatment settings.
Amcor Joins the Healthcare Plastics Recycling Council, Continuing Progress Towards its 2025 Pledge
Amcor’s partnership with the Healthcare Plastics Recycling Council (HPRC) will help foster more sustainable practices and innovation across the healthcare industry.
Feb 21st, 2020
The Toronto network station joins Pelican BioThermal&rsquo;s growing system of more than 100 network stations and drop points around the world.
Pelican BioThermal Opens Toronto Network Station
Formerly a drop point for rental customers, the Crēdo on Demand network station will service cold chain shipping rentals for the growing Canadian pharmaceutical industry.
Feb 19th, 2020
Chester &ldquo;Chip&rdquo; Davis, Jr. appointed to the position of President and Chief Executive Officer of HDA.
Healthcare Distribution Alliance Names Chip Davis President and Chief Executive Officer
Davis’ Career in the Healthcare Industry Includes Corporate and Trade Association Leadership
Feb 15th, 2020
Convegno Packaging Speaks Green Top 11 19
International Forum On Sustainable Packaging
Packaging Speaks Green, a conference on packaging sustainability, takes place Feb. 20-21 in Bologna, Italy.
Feb 14th, 2020
Acquiring the production line should strengthen the company&apos;s market position for specialty cans.
Hoffmann Neopac Strengthens Market Position
The company acquires hinged lid can production lines from Trivium Packaging.
Feb 14th, 2020
The addition of NanoCool customers, market segments, and product technologies will enable Pelican BioThermal to expand its access to patients, laboratories, and others.
Pelican BioThermal Announces Acquisition of NanoCool
Acquisition brings together two innovators to offer improved global cold chain packaging systems.
Feb 7th, 2020
Weiler Labeling Systems Presents the Autonomy IV Digital Label Printer at Interpack
Weiler Labeling Systems Presents the Autonomy IV Digital Label Printer at Interpack
High-speed, on-demand printer maximizes production versatility and label qualityW
Feb 5th, 2020
The company welcomes Alex Robertson as its New Chief Marketing Officer.
ACG Appoints Alexander Robertson as New Chief Marketing Officer
With more than two decades of experience in marketing, branding communication, design, and advertising, Robertson will continue to drive ACG’s marketing initiatives and growth.
Jan 31st, 2020
More in Supplier News
Modern laboratory environment in the new 1,800 sqm building.
Vetter Aligns its Development Service Laboratory Portfolio Under One Roof
Bundling of competencies designed to optimize workflow of customer projects. Further expansion of laboratory space to continue through 2020.
Jan 30th, 2020
To expand on the companies&rsquo; abilities in the clinical trial and commercial 3PL space, World Courier and ICS will create a single partner for manufacturers
Unified Systems Improve Customer Experience, Speed of Innovation, and Patient Outcomes
Integration of partners offers enhanced global capabilities for product journeys end-to-end, such as a cryogenic supply chain.
Jan 29th, 2020