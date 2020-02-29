Oliver Healthcare Packaging Strengthens Presence in Southeast Asia to Support Growing Customer Demand

The office features a technical development center, where customers should have the opportunity to work directly with technical experts to design, troubleshoot, and test their medical packaging.

Oliver Healthcare Packaging, a supplier of medical packaging, announces an expanded presence in Southeast Asia. With a larger team and a new office & technical development center in Singapore’s Cintech 1 Science Park, Oliver aims to support customers in the medical device, drug delivery, and diagnostics industries throughout Asia Pacific.

The office features a technical development center, where customers should have the opportunity to work directly with technical experts to design, troubleshoot, and test their medical packaging. In addition, the office will include an ‘experience zone’ to showcase the most innovative medical packaging Oliver has delivered.

“Driven by the continued entry of global multinational medical device manufacturers, plus an active MedTech innovation community, the medical device industry in this region is poised for robust growth, with Singapore playing a central role. Oliver will continue to invest in Southeast Asia to best support the needs of our customers,” says Michael Benevento, Oliver’s President & CEO.