TCP Reliable Announces Corporate Name Change to Integreon Global

Corporate name change demonstrates ongoing commitment to integrating technologies, expertise and capabilities offered by Integreon Global and its family of companies.

Feb 22nd, 2020
“The rebranding effort showcases our commitment to delivering tailored end-to-end systems that meet each customer’s unique set of challenges.”

TCP Reliable, a parent company serving the life science and industrial markets, has undergone a corporate rebranding and is now officially Integreon Global. The rebranding encompasses not only a new name, but a revamped website and reimagined logo design applying to its subsidiary companies, further promoting organizational synergy.

Taking place 30 years after TCP Reliable was founded, the company is being rebranded to better communicate the integrated systems and services offered by the subsidiary companies of Integreon Global: Cryopak, DDL, LaunchWorks, and NexKemia. Together, the four companies collaborate in an effort to ensure product integrity and protection through innovative materials, testing services, packaging and monitoring systems, and contract manufacturing.

“The rebranding effort showcases our commitment to delivering tailored end-to-end systems that meet each customer’s unique set of challenges,” says Maurice Barakat, CEO of Integreon Global. “Not only are we promoting internal collaboration, but also the partnering of Integreon specialists with our clients.”

The four companies that make up the pillars of Integreon Global offer a range of products and systems: Launchworks is a premier contract development and manufacturing organization; Cryopak designs and develops cold chain packaging and temperature monitoring devices; DDL provides packaging, product, and material testing services; and NexKemia manufactures expandable polystyrene (EPS) resin. Each company in the Integreon brand is different, and under the combined strength of this new image should be well-positioned for additional growth, says the company.

Feb 22nd, 2020
