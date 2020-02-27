CPhI South East Asia Rescheduled for July 2020

The move from the original date was taken after careful consideration and consultation with local government and authorities, and advice from the (WHO) in regard to COVID-19.

CPhI South East Asia—organised by Informa Markets, an organizer of platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow—has been rescheduled for the newly confirmed date of 1-3 July, 2020 at the IMPACT Centre in Bangkok, Thailand. The move from the original March 4-6 date was taken after careful consideration and consultation with local government and authorities, and advice from the World Health Organisation (WHO) in regard to COVID-19.

“CPhI South East Asia is a tremendous event for both Thailand and the Southeast Asian region as a whole, but the safety of our attendees, exhibitors, and staff is integral to everything that we do. Following an extensive consultation, and in line with the recommended safety measures, we are taking extra precautions and will now host the event in July. Please accept our apologies for any inconvenience caused by the rescheduled date,” says Silvia Forroova, brand director at Informa Markets.

CPhI South East Asia will continue to provide updates to its attendees and exhibitors through direct communications and on its website in due course. The event will be held at the same venue, but will move to the Challenger 2 hall for the newly confirmed date.

“We thank our partners for their continued patience and understanding, and we remain available to help in any way we can. But more importantly, we must express our support for those affected in China, and all around the world,” says Forroova.