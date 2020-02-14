International Forum On Sustainable Packaging

Major international speakers will discuss three main themes: consumption trends and legislation, retailers and brand owners, materials and technologies.

Among the companies taking the stage will be Nomisma and Nielsen, who will illustrate consumption trends and the challenges facing FMCG companies and their supply chain, Amazon, Coop and Procter&Gamble who will discuss their sustainability strategies, and some of the most innovative materials producer companies: Novamont, Amcor, BillerudKorsn, NatureWorks and Brasken. The event is sponsored by Marchesini Group.

Completing the picture will be Terracycle, a leading player in the recycling industry. Contact

For more info and registration, visit the event site: https://packagingspeaksgreen.com