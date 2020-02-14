International Forum On Sustainable Packaging

Packaging Speaks Green, a conference on packaging sustainability, takes place Feb. 20-21 in Bologna, Italy.

This content was submitted directly to this website by the supplier.

Marchesini Group
Feb 14th, 2020
Convegno Packaging Speaks Green Top 11 19

Major international speakers will discuss three main themes: consumption trends and legislation, retailers and brand owners, materials and technologies.

 Among the companies taking the stage will be Nomisma and Nielsen, who will illustrate consumption trends and the challenges facing FMCG companies and their supply chain, Amazon, Coop and Procter&Gamble who will discuss their sustainability strategies, and some of the most innovative materials producer companies: Novamont, Amcor, BillerudKorsn, NatureWorks and Brasken. The event is sponsored by Marchesini Group.

Completing the picture will be Terracycle, a leading player in the recycling industry. Contact        

 For more info and registration, visit the event site:  https://packagingspeaksgreen.com

 

Convegno Packaging Speaks Green Top 11 19
International Forum On Sustainable Packaging
Packaging Speaks Green, a conference on packaging sustainability, takes place Feb. 20-21 in Bologna, Italy.
Feb 14th, 2020
Acquiring the production line should strengthen the company&apos;s market position for specialty cans.
Hoffmann Neopac Strengthens Market Position
The company acquires hinged lid can production lines from Trivium Packaging.
Feb 14th, 2020
The addition of NanoCool customers, market segments, and product technologies will enable Pelican BioThermal to expand its access to patients, laboratories, and others.
Pelican BioThermal Announces Acquisition of NanoCool
Acquisition brings together two innovators to offer improved global cold chain packaging systems.
Feb 7th, 2020
Weiler Labeling Systems Presents the Autonomy IV Digital Label Printer at Interpack
Weiler Labeling Systems Presents the Autonomy IV Digital Label Printer at Interpack
High-speed, on-demand printer maximizes production versatility and label qualityW
Feb 5th, 2020
The company welcomes Alex Robertson as its New Chief Marketing Officer.
ACG Appoints Alexander Robertson as New Chief Marketing Officer
With more than two decades of experience in marketing, branding communication, design, and advertising, Robertson will continue to drive ACG’s marketing initiatives and growth.
Jan 31st, 2020
UPS Flight Forward, in partnership with Matternet, will launch the health campus delivery program to transport various medical products between health centers and labs by unmanned aerial vehicles.
UPS Expands Medical Drone Service to UCSD and Henry Schein
The service will transport various medical products and a number of drone delivery use cases will be tested.
Jan 30th, 2020
Modern laboratory environment in the new 1,800 sqm building.
Vetter Aligns its Development Service Laboratory Portfolio Under One Roof
Bundling of competencies designed to optimize workflow of customer projects. Further expansion of laboratory space to continue through 2020.
Jan 30th, 2020
To expand on the companies&rsquo; abilities in the clinical trial and commercial 3PL space, World Courier and ICS will create a single partner for manufacturers
Unified Systems Improve Customer Experience, Speed of Innovation, and Patient Outcomes
Integration of partners offers enhanced global capabilities for product journeys end-to-end, such as a cryogenic supply chain.
Jan 29th, 2020