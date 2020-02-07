Pelican BioThermal Announces Acquisition of NanoCool

Acquisition brings together two innovators to offer improved global cold chain packaging systems.

Melissa Griffen
Feb 7th, 2020
Pelican BioThermal, a supplier of temperature controlled packaging, announces the acquisition of NanoCool, an Albuquerque, New Mexico-based manufacturer of temperature-controlled packaging systems. This acquisition further increases the breadth of the Pelican BioThermal product portfolio. The addition of NanoCool customers, market segments, and product technologies will enable Pelican BioThermal to expand its access to patients, laboratories, and other last-mile players in the distribution of life sciences materials and collection of patient laboratory samples.

"The core competency of Pelican BioThermal and NanoCool—innovative temperature-controlled packaging—is very much aligned, but there is little overlap between our market segments and product technologies," says David Williams, president of Pelican BioThermal. "Adding NanoCool's capabilities to our product line will help fuel our efforts to expand our offerings and bring further innovation to growing sectors of the life sciences industry spanning the globe."

NanoCool’s innovative evaporative cooling systems are convenient cold chain shipping containers.  With no need to refrigerate or pre-condition, NanoCool packaging is designed to be stored at normal temperatures. A push of a button is meant to engage the cooling technology and condition a payload space for shipping biological patient samples and other life science materials. These characteristics and volumetrics make NanoCool effective for markets including specialty couriers, diagnostic laboratories, clinical supply providers, and gene and cell therapy organizations. The company also has a dry-ice friendly parcel shipper and a version of its cooling engine that patients can send in a shipping envelope from their homes.

This acquisition will allow NanoCool's technologies to reach a global audience whereas the company acted only in the US before. Doug Smith, founder of NanoCool, will remain a consultant to NanoCool, and the NanoCool facility in New Mexico will continue to manufacture its products. Plans are underway to increase production at the facility to meet expected new sales following the acquisition. The approximately 60-person staff of NanoCool will be retained and new positions may be added to enhance operations and support sales growth. 

