Wireless Under-the-Skin Charger for Medical Implants

According to a recent Live Science article, scientists have developed a wireless charging device designed to be inserted under the skin. The gadget could potentially revolutionize medical implants by eliminating the need for clunky batteries and wiring. The prototype, tested in rats, can wirelessly transfer energy through the body or harvest energy from the body itself.

The under-the-skin chip is flexible, adapts to tissue shape during procedures, and is biodegradable. The prototype uses a magnesium coil for charging and zinc-ion hybrid capacitors for energy storage, providing a constant power supply to medical implants. If successful in humans, this technology could lead to more efficient and reliable biodegradable implantable medical devices.