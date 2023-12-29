All the latest packaging trends for life sciences, all at PACK EXPO East
Explore new packaging solutions for life sciences, all in one convenient location at PACK EXPO East, March 18 – 20 in Philadelphia.

Wireless Under-the-Skin Charger for Medical Implants

The breakthrough device tested successfully in rats, aiming to replace traditional batteries and wiring in bioelectronic devices.

Tim Hayes
Dec 29, 2023
Bru H3u S4rnjj Pg Fj Ffj6 C6

According to a recent Live Science article, scientists have developed a wireless charging device designed to be inserted under the skin. The gadget could potentially revolutionize medical implants by eliminating the need for clunky batteries and wiring. The prototype, tested in rats, can wirelessly transfer energy through the body or harvest energy from the body itself. 

The under-the-skin chip is flexible, adapts to tissue shape during procedures, and is biodegradable. The prototype uses a magnesium coil for charging and zinc-ion hybrid capacitors for energy storage, providing a constant power supply to medical implants. If successful in humans, this technology could lead to more efficient and reliable biodegradable implantable medical devices.

