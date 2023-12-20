'Genomic Smartwatch' Technology for Real-Time Cell Analysis

According to a recent Fierce Biotech article, the Seattle Hub for Synthetic Biology has been launched through a collaboration involving the Allen Institute, Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, and the University of Washington. This ambitious project aims to pioneer a revolutionary "genomic smartwatch" technology capable of real-time measurement of changes in individual cells, a departure from current tools like single-cell multi-omics technologies that provide only snapshots in time.

The hub's efforts will leverage advanced technologies such as ENGRAM and the DNA Typewriter to unravel the historical trajectory of cells over time, exploring the influence of genetic mutations and environmental factors on cellular changes and disease development.