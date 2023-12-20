All the latest packaging trends for life sciences, all at PACK EXPO East
'Genomic Smartwatch' Technology for Real-Time Cell Analysis

A new smartwatch offers real-time insights into individual cell changes and could revolutionize disease research and intervention.

Tim Hayes
Dec 20, 2023
Erin Kizilkaya
Erin Kizilkaya

According to a recent Fierce Biotech article, the Seattle Hub for Synthetic Biology has been launched through a collaboration involving the Allen Institute, Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, and the University of Washington. This ambitious project aims to pioneer a revolutionary "genomic smartwatch" technology capable of real-time measurement of changes in individual cells, a departure from current tools like single-cell multi-omics technologies that provide only snapshots in time. 

The hub's efforts will leverage advanced technologies such as ENGRAM and the DNA Typewriter to unravel the historical trajectory of cells over time, exploring the influence of genetic mutations and environmental factors on cellular changes and disease development.

