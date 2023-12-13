New Tool: ProSource
Checkout our packaging and processing solutions finder, ProSource.

FDA Requires DRESS Syndrome Warnings for Epilepsy Drugs

The agency warns that epilepsy drugs levetiracetam & clobazam are tied to life-threatening DRESS syndrome.

Tim Hayes
Dec 13, 2023
Moep
Moep

According to a recent LIVE SCIENCE article, the FDA has issued a warning about two widely prescribed epilepsy drugs, levetiracetam and clobazam. Apparently the drugs are linked to a rare but serious allergic reaction called Drug Reaction with Eosinophilia and Systemic Symptoms (DRESS) syndrome. Over 40 cases of DRESS syndrome have been reported worldwide in individuals taking these drugs, with the reaction being potentially life-threatening. 

The FDA advises those taking the drugs  to seek immediate medical attention if they experience unusual symptoms such as an unexplained rash, fever, or swollen lymph nodes. However, patients are cautioned against abruptly stopping the medications, as it could lead to uncontrolled seizures. The FDA is now requiring manufacturers to add warnings about DRESS syndrome to the drugs' prescribing information and patient medication guides to raise awareness of potential risks and early signs of the syndrome. 

Related Stories
Philips
Quick Hits
FDA Neglect in Tainted Breathing Machines Scandal?
Eskin For Prostheses
Quick Hits
Elastic E-Skin Enhances Robotic Prosthetic Sensitivity
Screen Shot 2022 04 18 At 2 47 36 Pm
Quick Hits
Tackling Obsolescence in Medical Devices
Prophetic
Quick Hits
This Startup Wants You to Work While You Sleep
Top Stories
Ambient Devices Getty Image
Business Intelligence
Quotables and By the Numbers: Reuse, Supply Chain, and More
Quotables and stats from around the community including insulin production, reusable packaging, and climate change imacts on packaged healthcare products.
The pharma sector holds the highest production expansion investment levels in 2023, with several large manufacturers announcing investments in the billions.
Business Intelligence
End User Sectors Vary in U.S. Packaging Machinery Purchase Trends
Humanoid robots, also referred to as general-purpose robots, use AI to perform the tasks they’re given to do.
Automation/Robotics
Humanoid Robots and the AI That Drives Them
345 Hcp 2023 Preparing For Your Next Fda Inspection
Home
Preparing For Your Next FDA Inspection
In Lundbeck's operation, a robot picks up one pipette for each carton of vials.
Automation/Robotics
3 Examples of Life Science Packaging Automation
Discover Our Content Hub
Access Healthcare Packaging's free educational content library!
Read More
Discover Our Content Hub
Test Your Supply Chain Smarts
Take Healthcare Packaging's supply chain quiz to prove your knowledge!
Read More
Test Your Supply Chain Smarts
Products
Tip Fil Full
Syringe Filling & Assembly Machine
TurboFil's TipFil Syringe Filling & Assembly Machine offers a fully automated start-to-finish process from syringe loading to labeling and printing.
Smart Blister Pack
Thermal Packaging Solutions
More Products
In Print
Healthcare Packaging Winter Healthcare Packaging 2023
Winter Healthcare Packaging 2023
Healthcare Packaging Fall 2023 Healthcare Packaging
Fall 2023 Healthcare Packaging
Healthcare Packaging Spring 2023 Healthcare Packaging
Spring 2023 Healthcare Packaging
Healthcare Packaging November/December 2022
November/December 2022
SubscribeArchives
Downloads
View more »
345 Hcp 2023 Preparing For Your Next Fda Inspection
Home
Preparing For Your Next FDA Inspection
Hcp 2022 Emerging Brands Sustainability Base Hero
Sustainability
Triumphs and Challenges in Sustainability
Hcp 2022 Sustainability Base Hero
Sustainability
Healthcare Packaging News Roundup: Sustainability
Hcp Top2021 Base Hero
Home
Healthcare Packaging's Most Popular Articles
View more »