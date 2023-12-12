New Tool: ProSource
Checkout our packaging and processing solutions finder, ProSource.

FDA Neglect in Tainted Breathing Machines Scandal?

Philips allegedly withheld thousands of additional complaints, compromising the public warning system.

Tim Hayes
Dec 12, 2023
Philips
Philips

According to a recent ProPublica article, the FDA failed to protect millions of people who used tainted breathing machines, particularly those manufactured by Philips Respironics. Despite receiving numerous complaints about a dangerous defect in the devices, including the popular DreamStation for sleep apnea, the FDA did not issue alerts to doctors or patients over the course of a decade. 

The FDA allowed the company to submit reports years later without penalty and concealed the original dates from the public. The investigation also revealed that other leading device makers submitted hundreds of thousands of late reports to the FDA, leaving regulators and the public without safety information. Criminal charges for delays like this are rare, and the FDA's enforcement has been criticized.

Related Stories
Eskin For Prostheses
Quick Hits
Elastic E-Skin Enhances Robotic Prosthetic Sensitivity
Screen Shot 2022 04 18 At 2 47 36 Pm
Quick Hits
Tackling Obsolescence in Medical Devices
Prophetic
Quick Hits
This Startup Wants You to Work While You Sleep
Joetography
Quick Hits
Artificial Spider Silk for Medical Applications
Top Stories
The pharma sector holds the highest production expansion investment levels in 2023, with several large manufacturers announcing investments in the billions.
Business Intelligence
End User Sectors Vary in U.S. Packaging Machinery Purchase Trends
Packaging Machinery Purchase trends vary by sector, with industries like beverage and pharma showing greater production expansion than others.
Humanoid robots, also referred to as general-purpose robots, use AI to perform the tasks they’re given to do.
Automation/Robotics
Humanoid Robots and the AI That Drives Them
345 Hcp 2023 Preparing For Your Next Fda Inspection
Home
Preparing For Your Next FDA Inspection
In Lundbeck's operation, a robot picks up one pipette for each carton of vials.
Automation/Robotics
3 Examples of Life Science Packaging Automation
Gettyimages 107907121 2
Medical Device/Packaging
2024 Fundamentals of Medical Device Packaging Course
Test Your Supply Chain Smarts
Take Healthcare Packaging's supply chain quiz to prove your knowledge!
Read More
Test Your Supply Chain Smarts
Discover Our Content Hub
Access Healthcare Packaging's free educational content library!
Read More
Discover Our Content Hub
Products
Tip Fil Full
Syringe Filling & Assembly Machine
TurboFil's TipFil Syringe Filling & Assembly Machine offers a fully automated start-to-finish process from syringe loading to labeling and printing.
Smart Blister Pack
Thermal Packaging Solutions
More Products
In Print
Healthcare Packaging Winter Healthcare Packaging 2023
Winter Healthcare Packaging 2023
Healthcare Packaging Fall 2023 Healthcare Packaging
Fall 2023 Healthcare Packaging
Healthcare Packaging Spring 2023 Healthcare Packaging
Spring 2023 Healthcare Packaging
Healthcare Packaging November/December 2022
November/December 2022
SubscribeArchives
Downloads
View more »
345 Hcp 2023 Preparing For Your Next Fda Inspection
Home
Preparing For Your Next FDA Inspection
Hcp 2022 Emerging Brands Sustainability Base Hero
Sustainability
Triumphs and Challenges in Sustainability
Hcp 2022 Sustainability Base Hero
Sustainability
Healthcare Packaging News Roundup: Sustainability
Hcp Top2021 Base Hero
Home
Healthcare Packaging's Most Popular Articles
View more »