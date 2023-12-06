New Tool: ProSource
Artificial Spider Silk for Medical Applications

PrintyMed's biocompatible spider silk promises advances in medical applications, from tissue engineering to 3D heart valves.

Tim Hayes
Dec 6, 2023
Joetography
Joetography

According to a recent Tech.eu article, Latvian company PrintyMed is developing biocompatible artificial spider silk for various medical applications, including tissue engineering, 3D heart valves, and skin reconstruction. The spider silk, produced by bacteria, is strong, elastic, and biocompatible, making it suitable for use in the human body. Unlike other companies producing spider silk for textiles, PrintyMed's unique production method focuses on biocompatibility, making it applicable for medical purposes like organ creation. 

The company is exploring applications in organ-on-a-chip solutions and has multiple Letters of Intents with potential clients across various industries. PrintyMed aims to make artificial silk available as a raw material in cosmetics and organ-on-a-chip solutions within a year, with further applications pending completion of necessary clinical studies. The company is currently seeking fundraising to support its research and development efforts.

