Smart Glasses Enable Visually Impaired to 'See' with Sound

Acoustic touch wearable technology could be an effective method of sensory augmentation for the visually impaired.

Tim Hayes
Nov 27, 2023
University Of Technology Sydney
University of Technology Sydney

According to a recent Medgadget article, a team at the University of Technology Sydney has developed a new assistive technology for blind individuals and those with low vision. The system involves glasses equipped with an on-board camera that captures the surroundings, uses computer vision technology to assess nearby objects, and then generates sound cues, known as "sound icons," to provide information about the environment. For example, the glasses might produce a rustling sound for leaves or a small bark for a dog. 

The technology aims to enhance the independence and confidence of folks with visual impairments, allowing them to gain additional information about their surroundings and perform daily tasks more effectively. The system, inspired by echolocation but using computer vision, has been tested successfully with participants, including both blind or low-sighted individuals and fully sighted individuals wearing blindfolds. 

