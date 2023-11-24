Supplement Company Halts Sales Following FDA Lawsuits

According to a recent CBS News article, a federal court has ordered Balance of Nature, a dietary supplement brand, to cease production and sales following FDA accusations against its Utah-based companies, Evig LLC and Premium Productions LLC. The FDA alleges that Evig, responsible for marketing, repeatedly violated federal warnings about misleading disease-curing or preventing claims related to their supplements.

Premium Productions, the manufacturer, is accused of insufficiently ensuring their products contain claimed ingredients. The court order mandates Balance of Nature to hire external experts to address marketing and manufacturing issues before resuming sales. Both companies, not challenging the orders, opted for resolution through "consent decree" orders to avoid trials. Balance of Nature, which faced previous legal issues, must comply before resuming sales.