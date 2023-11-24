New Tool: ProSource
Checkout our packaging and processing solutions finder, ProSource.

Supplement Company Halts Sales Following FDA Lawsuits

Balance of Nature is accused of violating regulations through deceptive claims and manufacturing shortcomings.

Tim Hayes
Nov 24, 2023
Pexels Polina Tankilevitch 3873209
Polina Tankilevitch

According to a recent CBS News article, a federal court has ordered Balance of Nature, a dietary supplement brand, to cease production and sales following FDA accusations against its Utah-based companies, Evig LLC and Premium Productions LLC. The FDA alleges that Evig, responsible for marketing, repeatedly violated federal warnings about misleading disease-curing or preventing claims related to their supplements.

Premium Productions, the manufacturer, is accused of insufficiently ensuring their products contain claimed ingredients. The court order mandates Balance of Nature to hire external experts to address marketing and manufacturing issues before resuming sales. Both companies, not challenging the orders, opted for resolution through "consent decree" orders to avoid trials. Balance of Nature, which faced previous legal issues, must comply before resuming sales.

Related Stories
Thomas Buchner : Eth Zurich
Quick Hits
3D Printing Durable Robots with Complex Structures
Chuv Weber Gilles
Quick Hits
Spinal Implant Restores Ease of Walking for Parkinson's Patient
Hydrogel Patch
Quick Hits
Magnetic Hydrogel Accelerates Diabetic Wound Healing
Yaroslav Shuraev
Quick Hits
Please Wear Shoes at Your Medical Manufacturing Job
Top Stories
Adherence packaging gaining popularity over the U.S.'s traditional countables is generating automation opportunity for OEMs.
Business Intelligence
Automated Prescription Filling Opportunities Open for OEMs
Automation opportunities are opening in the pharmaceutical industry through new trends in adherence packaging and blended central fill facilities.
Amy Stewart, Kent Hevenor, and Ryan Erickson were honored for their contributions to the medical device packaging community.
Medical Device/Packaging
MDPTC 2023 Honorees Share Achievements, Advice
Apollo shines in tasks that are considered “gross manipulation,” or gross motor function, like grabbing something with both hands.
Packaging/Filling
Are Humanoid Robots the Processing and Packaging Labor Force of The Future?
Summer Sets 02 Hr
Package Design
Cocofloss Strives for Sustainable Smiles
PFAS have been used in food packaging and various other applications including commercial household products and firefighting foam.
Regulatory
State and Federal PFAS Regulations Tightening
Test Your Supply Chain Smarts
Take Healthcare Packaging's supply chain quiz to prove your knowledge!
Read More
Test Your Supply Chain Smarts
Discover Our Content Hub
Access Healthcare Packaging's free educational content library!
Read More
Discover Our Content Hub
Products
Schott Pharma Ready To Use Cartridges
Sterile Cartridges
Schott Pharma cartriQ® sterile cartridges come with volumes from 1.5 to 20 ml, suitable for clinical and commercial filling.
Collaborative Palletizer
Cloud ERP Solution
More Products
In Print
Healthcare Packaging Winter Healthcare Packaging 2023
Winter Healthcare Packaging 2023
Healthcare Packaging Fall 2023 Healthcare Packaging
Fall 2023 Healthcare Packaging
Healthcare Packaging Spring 2023 Healthcare Packaging
Spring 2023 Healthcare Packaging
Healthcare Packaging November/December 2022
November/December 2022
SubscribeArchives
Downloads
View more »
Hcp 2022 Emerging Brands Sustainability Base Hero
Sustainability
Triumphs and Challenges in Sustainability
Hcp 2022 Sustainability Base Hero
Sustainability
Healthcare Packaging News Roundup: Sustainability
Hcp Top2021 Base Hero
Home
Healthcare Packaging's Most Popular Articles
Hcp Waste Reduction Base Hero
Sustainability
Healthcare's Sustainability Approach: Waste Reduction
View more »