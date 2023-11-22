New Tool: ProSource
Spinal Implant Restores Ease of Walking for Parkinson's Patient

A revolutionary treatment has renewed hope for improved mobility in people suffering with Parkinson's.

Tim Hayes
Nov 22, 2023
Chuv Weber Gilles
CHUV Weber Gilles

A recent Singularity Hub article discussed a novel spinal implant that has allowed a man, previously challenged by freezing and balance issues, to regain the ability to walk effortlessly. Diagnosed with Parkinson’s at 36, Marc Gauthier participated in an experimental trial involving a spinal cord implant designed to directly activate nerves connecting the spinal cord and leg muscles. The implant, mimicking natural signal patterns for walking, proved successful in restoring Gauthier's gait, overcoming limitations of traditional treatments. 

Developed by Dr. Grégoire Courtine's team at the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology, the implant, tested initially on monkeys displaying Parkinson's symptoms, aims to reconnect the brain to muscles. While larger trials are needed, Gauthier's success offers hope for improving the lives of those grappling with the challenges of Parkinson's disease.

