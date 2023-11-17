New Device Lets Brain Function Independent of Body

According to a recent Newsroom article, researchers at UT Southwestern Medical Center have developed a device that isolates blood flow to the brain, sustaining its function independently of the rest of the body for several hours. This advancement provides a unique opportunity to study the human brain in isolation from other bodily functions. The team's device could revolutionize brain physiology research, allowing manipulation of inputs without interference from the body.

In animal models, the brain's blood supply was redirected through a pump, maintaining stability in various variables for five hours. The isolated brain approach allows for focused study of specific inputs, exemplified by investigating hypoglycemia effects independently. The device's pulsatile blood flow delivery, similar to the human heart, sets it apart and has been patented for potential applications in refining cardiopulmonary bypass devices.