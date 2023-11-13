New Tool: ProSource
JnJ Surgery Robot Moves Closer to FDA Clinical Trials

The robot could revolutionize surgical procedures with its adaptability and precision.

Tim Hayes
Nov 13, 2023
Ottava2
Johnson & Johnson

According to a recent Medtech Insight article, Johnson & Johnson plans to submit its OTTAVA robotic surgical system for an investigational device exemption with the FDA. The submission is expected to happen in the second half of 2024 and will kickstart clinical trials for the system. The OTTAVA system uses four robotic arms on a standard surgical table, offering flexibility to surgeons during procedures. The arms can be repositioned without interrupting surgery, and they adapt to each patient's needs. 

The system is designed to be adaptable, user-friendly in any operating room, and maintain space while enhancing workflow and patient access. It uses Ethicon instrumentation to provide consistent performance and precision for surgeons, bridging the gap between traditional laparoscopic and robotic procedures. The aim is to offer a more versatile and efficient surgical system, addressing the challenges posed by the majority of operating rooms not originally designed for robotics.

