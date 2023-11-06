Innovative Magnetoelectric Material for Nerve Stimulation

According to a recent Medgadget article, researchers at Rice University have created a magnetoelectric material that can convert a magnetic field into an electric field. The material can be injected near a neuron in the body, and an external alternating magnetic field can stimulate the neuron without invasive implants. The technology has shown promise in bridging severed nerves in rats, potentially making it useful for neuroprosthetics.

The material consists of piezoelectric and magnetorestrictive layers that vibrate and change shape when exposed to an external magnetic field, generating an electric field. The innovation offers a minimally invasive approach to neural stimulation, with potential applications in various electronic fields.