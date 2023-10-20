New Tool: ProSource
FDA Bans Vuse Alto E-Cigarette Flavors in Youth Vaping Crackdown

Parent company R.J. Reynolds must prove to the FDA that their products benefit adults more than they harm young people.

Tim Hayes
Oct 20, 2023
Vuse
Vuse

According to a recent article from The Hill, the FDA has banned Vuse Alto menthol and fruit-flavored e-cigarettes due to their appeal to young users. Vuse, from R.J. Reynolds Vapor Co., is the top-selling U.S. e-cig brand, with Vuse Alto as its leading sub-brand.The ban targets three menthol and three mixed-berry flavored products, available in various nicotine strengths. Unless the company submits a new regulatory application meeting public health criteria, the products can't be marketed or distributed in the U.S. The decision stems from the company's failure to prove that the flavored products benefit adults more than they harm youth.

British American Tobacco, Reynolds' parent company, plans to challenge the FDA's Marketing Denial Orders, emphasizing the role of regulated flavored vaping products in helping adult smokers shift away from combustible cigarettes. E-cigarettes were initially marketed as a "healthier" alternative to traditional tobacco products but have become the most commonly used tobacco product among U.S. youth since 2014. The FDA faces scrutiny for its review pace of e-cigarette products requiring agency authorization to remain on the market.

