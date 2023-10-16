Reusable Delivery System for Brain Drug

A recent Medgadget article discussed an innovative refillable drug delivery system that bypasses the blood-brain barrier. It’s called NeuroPASS, and was developed by Baltimore-based medtech company CraniUS. The device is implanted under the scalp, where it inserts catheters into brain tissue for controlled drug infusions. It's wireless, refillable from the outside, and recharges wirelessly, offering a long-term, minimally invasive treatment option. It should be noted that the device is currently limited to investigational use and not available commercially. A video with more information can be seen here.