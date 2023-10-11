A recent Forbes article discussed a situation where an oxycodone tablet made its way into a bottle of blood pressure medication, spurring a recall. KVK Tech issued the recall of a specific lot of their betaxolol tablets due to the discovery of a single 5 mg oxycodone HCl tablet. The mix-up could have potential serious consequences, as these medications are obviously not interchangeable. Betaxolol is a beta blocker that lowers blood pressure by dilating blood vessels and slowing heart rate, while oxycodone is a controlled substance typically prescribed for pain relief, but it can also cause sedation, euphoria, and respiratory depression.

The rogue oxycodone tablet, which closely resembles betaxolol tablets in appearance, may lead to accidental ingestion of oxycodone, which is particularly dangerous for those with weaker heart and lung function or a history of opioid abuse. Though it’s unclear exactly how the oxycodone tablet ended up among the betaxolol tablets, individuals are urged to return affected product for a refund.