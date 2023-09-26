Harvard Bioscience Teams Up with Etisense

According to a recent article, Harvard Bioscience and Etisense have teamed up to offer the DECRO telemetry jacket platform and the associated software for pre-clinical research across North America and Europe. In the partnership, Harvard Bioscience's Data Sciences International pre-clinical division will exclusively distribute Etisense's DECRO telemetry jackets and software in North America, the UK, and Ireland. The jackets provide non-invasive monitoring of respiratory, cardiac, and physical activity in small mammals, enhancing the accuracy and ethics of preclinical studies.

The collaboration targets contract research organizations, pharmaceutical companies, academic institutions, and government labs, offering a solution for pre-clinical research. Initial deliveries of the integrated solution are expected in spring of next year, expanding the availability of DECRO technology to researchers.