Quantum Therapy Shows Promise in Killing Brain Cancer Cells

The research fuses medicine and quantum bioelectronics to potentially revolutionize cancer treatment possibilities.

Tim Hayes
Sep 20, 2023
Cns136
CNS Pathology

Glioblastoma is an aggressive tumor in the brain known for its invasiveness, making complete surgical removal nearly impossible. It unfortunately has a poor prognosis and low survival rate. A recent Interesting Engineering article discussed a new quantum therapy that has shown promise for extending life by preventing tumor regrowth. This approach represents the first-ever quantum therapeutic method for eliminating cancer through quantum signaling, which makes changes in cell biology at the quantum level.

The treatment, developed by researchers at the University of Nottingham, involves the use of gold nanoparticles coated with redox-active molecules. The “bio-nanoantennas” are applied to tumor sites and exposed to an electric field. They convert the electric field into a biological signaling event, regulating cell functions such as apoptosis, which selectively kills glioblastoma cells without harming normal brain cells. A video with more information can be seen here.

