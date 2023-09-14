FTC Approves Amgen’s Acquisition of Horizon

The Amgen-Horizon deal sets a new precedent for pharmaceutical mergers as the FTC's scrutiny continues.

Tim Hayes
Sep 14, 2023
Amgen Pharma Content 2017
Amgen

According to a recent CNBC article, the FTC has approved Amgen's $27.8 billion acquisition of Horizon Therapeutics under a settlement agreement. The agreement restricts Amgen from bundling its products with Horizon's blockbuster drugs in addition to other limitations. While Amgen has said it doesn't intend to bundle products, some analysts believe these restrictions could become a trend in future deals. 

The FTC's continued scrutiny of pharmaceutical deals suggests that companies might be more cautious when pursuing mergers and acquisitions, particularly large transactions, to avoid regulatory challenges. FTC Chair Lina Khan emphasized the agency's commitment to addressing practices that raise drug prices, limit access, hinder innovation, or harm patients, signaling ongoing antitrust scrutiny in the industry.

