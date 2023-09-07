Appeals Court Revives Lawsuit Against FDA Over Ivermectin Messaging

According to a recent article from The Hill, federal appeals court has greenlit a lawsuit against the FDA over its stance on ivermectin as a COVID-19 treatment. Three doctors alleged that the FDA exceeded its authority by aggressively campaigning against the use of ivermectin for COVID-19, arguing that the agency acted more like a medical body than a regulator. The 5th Circuit Appeals Court ruled in favor of the doctors, stating that while the FDA can inform and apprise, it should not endorse, denounce, or advise on specific medical treatments. The FDA's campaign emphasized that ivermectin, an anti-parasitic medication used in both humans and animals, was not authorized for COVID-19 treatment.

The drug's effectiveness was debated, with some touting it as a miracle cure and others experiencing adverse effects. Major health organizations, including the WHO and NIH, discouraged its use, and Merck, the drug's manufacturer, found no meaningful evidence of its efficacy. This lawsuit's outcome could have serious implications for safeguarding the medical profession from undue interference by federal agencies.