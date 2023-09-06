Expect innovation in packaging solutions for life sciences
Be wowed by packaging and supply chain solutions for life sciences at PACK EXPO Las Vegas, featuring the Healthcare Packaging Pavilion!
Register now

FDA Greenlights Generic Vyvanse

The approval offers a more accessible alternative for managing ADHD and binge eating disorder.

Tim Hayes
Sep 6, 2023
Screen Shot 2022 04 18 At 2 47 13 Pm
Getty Images

According to a recent Forbes article, the FDA has taken a major step toward addressing the shortage of ADHD medications by granting approval for generic versions of Vyvanse, an increasingly sought-after alternative to Adderall. Vyvanse, commonly prescribed for ADHD and binge eating disorder, is used by over one million Americans. Previously manufactured exclusively by Takeda Pharmaceuticals, Vyvanse has generated substantial revenue, becoming Takeda's third-largest drug, with annual sales exceeding $2.5 billion.

With Vyvanse's U.S. patent expiring, the FDA's decision enables numerous pharmaceutical companies to produce more affordable generic options. This development arrives amidst the backdrop of a prolonged shortage of Adderall, another widely prescribed ADHD medication. The scarcity, initiated in October, has been attributed to heightened demand and manufacturing challenges, leading to compromised drug supplies. As schools reopen and millions of students diagnosed with ADHD return to classrooms, the need for effective medication to support focus and concentration has grown more acute.

Related Stories
Nyu
Quick Hits
Gene Therapy Aims to Relieve Chronic Pain
Ntu Singapore
Quick Hits
Smart Contact Lenses Get Tear-Powered Batteries
Pexels Towfiqu Barbhuiya 9927899
Quick Hits
Bariatric Surgery Linked to 25% Lower Cancer Risk
Mit
Quick Hits
This Smart Bra Monitors for Breast Cancer
Top Stories
Pmmi logo
PMMI News
PMMI Releases Newly Revised ANSI/PMMI B155.1-2023 Safety Standard
Revised standard addresses technology updates; operational best practices.
Packaging EPR laws have been passed in four states, with more likely to come.
Business Intelligence
Outlook of Extended Producer Responsibility Legislation
The newly revised ANSI/PMMI B155.1-2023 safety standard prioritizes user safety and industrial advancements.
PMMI News
PMMI Releases Newly Revised ANSI/PMMI B155.1-2023 Safety Standard
Cencora Logo Standard Blue
Logistics/Supply Chain
AmerisourceBergen Corporation Renamed as Cencora
Fda Building
Regulatory
FDA Extends Enhanced Drug Distribution Security Requirements Deadline
Discover the Latest Packaging Innovations for Life Sciences
Be wowed by cutting-edge packaging and supply chain solutions for life sciences at PACK EXPO Las Vegas, featuring the Healthcare Packaging Pavilion. Get ideas from 2,000 exhibitors and 40+ industries under one roof. The possibilities are endless!
Register today!
Discover the Latest Packaging Innovations for Life Sciences
Test Your Supply Chain Smarts
Take Healthcare Packaging's supply chain quiz to prove your knowledge!
Take Quiz
Test Your Supply Chain Smarts
Products
Anritsu Ssv Checkweigher With Timing Screw
Checkweighing System
See it at PACK EXPO Las Vegas, Booth SL-6163! The Anritsu SSV checkweigher with a timing screw controls the challenges that exist with small-diameter bottles.
Robotic Unscrambler
Bulk Material Feeder
More Products
In Print
Healthcare Packaging Fall 2023 Healthcare Packaging
Fall 2023 Healthcare Packaging
Healthcare Packaging Spring 2023 Healthcare Packaging
Spring 2023 Healthcare Packaging
Healthcare Packaging November/December 2022
November/December 2022
Healthcare Packaging September/October 2022
September/October 2022
SubscribeArchives
Downloads
View more »
Hcp 2022 Emerging Brands Sustainability Base Hero
Sustainability
Triumphs and Challenges in Sustainability
Hcp 2022 Sustainability Base Hero
Sustainability
Healthcare Packaging News Roundup: Sustainability
Hcp Top2021 Base Hero
Home
Healthcare Packaging's Most Popular Articles
Hcp Waste Reduction Base Hero
Sustainability
Healthcare's Sustainability Approach: Waste Reduction
View more »