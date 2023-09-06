FDA Greenlights Generic Vyvanse

According to a recent Forbes article, the FDA has taken a major step toward addressing the shortage of ADHD medications by granting approval for generic versions of Vyvanse, an increasingly sought-after alternative to Adderall. Vyvanse, commonly prescribed for ADHD and binge eating disorder, is used by over one million Americans. Previously manufactured exclusively by Takeda Pharmaceuticals, Vyvanse has generated substantial revenue, becoming Takeda's third-largest drug, with annual sales exceeding $2.5 billion.

With Vyvanse's U.S. patent expiring, the FDA's decision enables numerous pharmaceutical companies to produce more affordable generic options. This development arrives amidst the backdrop of a prolonged shortage of Adderall, another widely prescribed ADHD medication. The scarcity, initiated in October, has been attributed to heightened demand and manufacturing challenges, leading to compromised drug supplies. As schools reopen and millions of students diagnosed with ADHD return to classrooms, the need for effective medication to support focus and concentration has grown more acute.