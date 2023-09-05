Expect innovation in packaging solutions for life sciences
Be wowed by packaging and supply chain solutions for life sciences at PACK EXPO Las Vegas, featuring the Healthcare Packaging Pavilion!
Register now

Gene Therapy Aims to Relieve Chronic Pain

Scientists at NYU have developed a pioneering gene therapy targeting chronic pain by modulating the activity of specific sodium ion channels on neurons.

Tim Hayes
Sep 5, 2023
Nyu
NYU

According to a recent Medgadget article, researchers at NYU have made significant strides in the field of gene therapy by creating a novel approach to alleviate chronic pain. The team focused on a critical component of pain perception – the NaV1.7 sodium ion channel found on neurons. With genetic engineering, they encoded a specialized peptide that facilitates the binding of a modulatory protein known as CRMP2 to the NaV1.7 channel. This engineered change disrupted CRMP2's normal interaction with the sodium channel, resulting in decreased pain transmission.

The results were promising, with the therapy reducing pain sensitivity to cold, heat, and touch in mice. Rajesh Khanna, a key researcher on the project, heralded this innovation as a pivotal moment in the field of gene therapy, showcasing its potential for revolutionizing pain management.

Related Stories
Ntu Singapore
Quick Hits
Smart Contact Lenses Get Tear-Powered Batteries
Pexels Towfiqu Barbhuiya 9927899
Quick Hits
Bariatric Surgery Linked to 25% Lower Cancer Risk
Mit
Quick Hits
This Smart Bra Monitors for Breast Cancer
Ap Photo:mark J Terrill
Quick Hits
FDA and CDC Prepare for Fall Vaccine Campaign
Top Stories
Pmmi logo
PMMI News
PMMI Releases Newly Revised ANSI/PMMI B155.1-2023 Safety Standard
Revised standard addresses technology updates; operational best practices.
Packaging EPR laws have been passed in four states, with more likely to come.
Business Intelligence
Outlook of Extended Producer Responsibility Legislation
The newly revised ANSI/PMMI B155.1-2023 safety standard prioritizes user safety and industrial advancements.
PMMI News
PMMI Releases Newly Revised ANSI/PMMI B155.1-2023 Safety Standard
Cencora Logo Standard Blue
Logistics/Supply Chain
AmerisourceBergen Corporation Renamed as Cencora
Fda Building
Regulatory
FDA Extends Enhanced Drug Distribution Security Requirements Deadline
Discover Our Content Hub
Access Healthcare Packaging's free educational content library!
Unlock Learning Here
Discover Our Content Hub
Discover the Latest Packaging Innovations for Life Sciences
Be wowed by cutting-edge packaging and supply chain solutions for life sciences at PACK EXPO Las Vegas, featuring the Healthcare Packaging Pavilion. Get ideas from 2,000 exhibitors and 40+ industries under one roof. The possibilities are endless!
Register today!
Discover the Latest Packaging Innovations for Life Sciences
Products
Anritsu Ssv Checkweigher With Timing Screw
Checkweighing System
See it at PACK EXPO Las Vegas, Booth SL-6163! The Anritsu SSV checkweigher with a timing screw controls the challenges that exist with small-diameter bottles.
Robotic Unscrambler
Bulk Material Feeder
More Products
In Print
Healthcare Packaging Fall 2023 Healthcare Packaging
Fall 2023 Healthcare Packaging
Healthcare Packaging Spring 2023 Healthcare Packaging
Spring 2023 Healthcare Packaging
Healthcare Packaging November/December 2022
November/December 2022
Healthcare Packaging September/October 2022
September/October 2022
SubscribeArchives
Downloads
View more »
Hcp 2022 Emerging Brands Sustainability Base Hero
Sustainability
Triumphs and Challenges in Sustainability
Hcp 2022 Sustainability Base Hero
Sustainability
Healthcare Packaging News Roundup: Sustainability
Hcp Top2021 Base Hero
Home
Healthcare Packaging's Most Popular Articles
Hcp Waste Reduction Base Hero
Sustainability
Healthcare's Sustainability Approach: Waste Reduction
View more »