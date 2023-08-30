FDA and CDC Prepare for Fall Vaccine Campaign

According to a recent article from The Hill, health authorities are getting ready for the upcoming fall and winter viral season, and are feeling confident due to the preventive measures now available in the US. While 97% of people 16 and older have COVID-19 immunity, officials caution that it doesn't guarantee full protection, so new vaccines and treatments are important.

The updated COVID-19 shots from Pfizer, Moderna, and Novavax will be ready by mid-September. These vaccines will be fully licensed for people aged 12 and up, with a special permission for those 11 and under. They work well against the main omicron version but their effectiveness against a newer strain isn't clear yet. The FDA mentioned that these vaccines clearly lower the risk of severe illness or death associated with the virus.