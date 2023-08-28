Expect innovation in packaging solutions for life sciences
FDA Warns Against Use of Contaminated Eye Drops

The contaminated LightEyez product was found to have Pseudomonas aeruginosa, a bacteria associated with infections.

Tim Hayes
Aug 28, 2023
Pexels Karolina Grabowska 6660871
Karolina Grabowska

According to a recent CBS News article, the FDA has issued a warning to consumers about two eye drop products due to potential bacterial or fungal contamination. The products, "Dr. Berne's MSM Drops 5% Solution" and "LightEyez MSM Eye Drops – Eye Repair," are being advised against for use as they could pose serious health risks, including potentially vision- and life-threatening infections. The FDA hasn’t received reports of adverse events, but their testing found contamination and lack of sterility, violating regulatory standards. Both products contain an unapproved active ingredient, methylsulfonylmethane (MSM).

The FDA emphasizes the risk of using contaminated eye drops and advises seeking medical care for signs of infection. The distributor of Dr. Berne's products issued a voluntary recall, while LightEyez Limited, the distributor of the other product, hasn’t responded to the FDA's warnings or taken corrective actions. This warning follows previous FDA alerts about eye drops linked to drug-resistant bacteria outbreaks, which resulted in deaths and infections.

