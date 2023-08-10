New Microneedle Patch Treats Acne

According to a recent Medgadget article, researchers at the University of Hong Kong have developed a microneedle patch for drug-free treatment of skin infections, specifically targeting acne. Unlike conventional antibiotic treatments, this patch utilizes zinc-based nanomaterials that generate reactive oxygen species (ROS) when stimulated with ultrasound. The ROS effectively kill acne-causing bacteria, including those present in biofilms. The patch also releases zinc ions, which promote skin repair by stimulating fibroblasts. The technology offers a promising non-antibiotic approach to combat skin infections and presents an exciting advancement in dermatology, with potential applications beyond acne treatment.