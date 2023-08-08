Be wowed by packaging solutions for life sciences at PACK EXPO Las Vegas!
Birth Control Pills Recalled Due to Effectiveness Concerns

The FDA alerted thousands of women about the potential ineffectiveness of Tydemy birth control pills

Tim Hayes
Aug 8, 2023
Getty Images

According to a recent CBS News article, the FDA issued a warning about the recall of thousands of Tydemy brand birth control pills by Lupin Pharmaceuticals due effectiveness concerns. The recall is based on Lupin's own testing, which found that two specific batches of the pills may have decreased effectiveness in preventing pregnancy. The affected products were distributed nationwide from June 2022 to May 2023, totaling 4,179 boxes or approximately 350,000 tablets.

The issue is attributed to low levels of an inactive ingredient called ascorbic acid and the presence of a high level of a known impurity after 12 months of testing. Though there have been no reported adverse events related to the recalled batches, the FDA advises individuals who are currently taking these pills to continue their medication but seek an alternative contraceptive method immediately. 

