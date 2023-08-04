Be wowed by packaging solutions for life sciences at PACK EXPO Las Vegas!
Finger Prick Alzheimer’s Test for Early Diagnosis

New Alzheimer’s blood tests can be taken at home without the need for clinician supervision.

Tim Hayes
Aug 4, 2023
Pexels Artem Podrez 6823478
Artem Podrez

A recent MedicalNewsToday article discussed the potential for a simple finger prick blood test to diagnose Alzheimer’s disease early. Researchers have found that finger-prick blood tests could be an effective and accessible way to diagnose and monitor Alzheimer's disease. A study comparing blood tests to primary care physician examinations showed that blood tests achieved over 85% accuracy in detecting Alzheimer's, while physicians had only around 55% accuracy. 

The blood tests analyzed specific biomarkers related to Alzheimer's disease and could be easily collected at home without the need for clinician oversight. These tests could significantly improve diagnostic accuracy and early intervention, crucial for delaying the onset of the disease. With an estimated 6 million people currently living with Alzheimer's in the U.S., and projections indicating this number will increase to nearly 13 million by 2050, accessible and accurate tests are essential for better diagnosis and management of the condition.

