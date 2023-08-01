Personalized Stem Cell Therapy for Parkinson's

A recent EurekAlert! article discussed a new breakthrough that could lead to the use of a patient’s own stem cells to treat Parkinson’s disease. Scientists from Scripps Research and Cardiff University developed the innovative stem cell-based therapy that uses induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs) derived from a patient's own skin or blood cells. The therapy aims to replace damaged neurons in the brain.

By using the patient's own cells, the need for immunosuppression is eliminated. Successful transplantation of young iPSC-derived neurons into a rat model with Parkinson's disease demonstrated their potential to reverse symptoms. The discovery holds promise for personalized therapy in Parkinson's patients, and hope for a new path to treating the disease.