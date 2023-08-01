Be wowed by packaging solutions for life sciences at PACK EXPO Las Vegas!
Prepare to be wowed by life sciences packaging and supply chain solutions at PACK EXPO Las Vegas, featuring the Healthcare Packaging Pavilion!
Register now for $30!

Personalized Stem Cell Therapy for Parkinson's

Researchers transformed iPSCs from the skin cells of individuals with Parkinson's disease into young neurons.

Tim Hayes
Aug 1, 2023
Pexels Matthias Zomer 339620
Matthias Zomer

A recent EurekAlert! article discussed a new breakthrough that could lead to the use of a patient’s own stem cells to treat Parkinson’s disease. Scientists from Scripps Research and Cardiff University developed the innovative stem cell-based therapy that uses induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs) derived from a patient's own skin or blood cells. The therapy aims to replace damaged neurons in the brain. 

By using the patient's own cells, the need for immunosuppression is eliminated. Successful transplantation of young iPSC-derived neurons into a rat model with Parkinson's disease demonstrated their potential to reverse symptoms. The discovery holds promise for personalized therapy in Parkinson's patients, and hope for a new path to treating the disease.

Related Stories
Optica
Quick Hits
These Smart Pants Track Wearer’s Activity
University Of Birmingham
Quick Hits
This Wearable Monitors Stress Hormones
Perrigo
Quick Hits
FDA Approves Opill as First OTC Birth Control
Travis Long
Quick Hits
Tornado Ravishes Pfizer NC Plant
Top Stories
Pelv 2023 Hrz Novenue Rgb@2x
PMMI News
PACK EXPO Las Vegas 2023 Prepares for Largest Show Since Its Inception
More than 2,000 suppliers, spanning nearly 1 million square feet of exhibit space, will share the latest packaging and processing innovations for more than 40 vertical markets.
Hprc Source Separation
Sustainability
HPRC Releases Medical Waste Recycling Case Study
Data Exchange Dscsa 2
Traceability/Serialization
Tackling DSCSA Communication Issues
Sanofi Products
Sustainability
Sanofi Consumer Healthcare North America Earns B Corp Certification
Following electrical standards in machine development can mitigate damage to property and harm to workers in operation.
Business Intelligence
Following Safe Electrical Practices in Packaging Operations
Prepare to be Wowed by Packaging Innovations for Life Sciences
Explore innovative packaging and supply chain solutions for the life sciences at PACK EXPO Las Vegas 2023, featuring the Healthcare Packaging Pavilion. Get ideas from 2,000 exhibitors and 40+ industries under one roof. The possibilities are endless!
Register now and save!
Prepare to be Wowed by Packaging Innovations for Life Sciences
Discover Our Content Hub
Access Healthcare Packaging's free educational content library!
Unlock Learning Here
Discover Our Content Hub
Products
Sea Vision Serialization Aggregation Workstation
Serialization/Aggregation Workstation
See it at PACK EXPO Las Vegas, Booth #6901! The Sea Vision TrackPCA workstation offers all-in-one serialization and aggregation.
Decontamination Tunnel
Pharmaceutical Glass Vials
More Products
In Print
Healthcare Packaging Spring 2023 Healthcare Packaging
Spring 2023 Healthcare Packaging
Healthcare Packaging November/December 2022
November/December 2022
Healthcare Packaging September/October 2022
September/October 2022
Healthcare Packaging July/August 2022
July/August 2022
SubscribeArchives
Downloads
View more »
Hcp 2022 Emerging Brands Sustainability Base Hero
Sustainability
Triumphs and Challenges in Sustainability
Hcp 2022 Sustainability Base Hero
Sustainability
Healthcare Packaging News Roundup: Sustainability
Hcp Top2021 Base Hero
Home
Healthcare Packaging's Most Popular Articles
Hcp Waste Reduction Base Hero
Sustainability
Healthcare's Sustainability Approach: Waste Reduction
View more »