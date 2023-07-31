Be wowed by packaging solutions for life sciences at PACK EXPO Las Vegas!
These Smart Pants Track Wearer’s Activity

The pants address the challenge of monitoring elderly people who may experience falls or health emergencies but can’t be constantly supervised.

Tim Hayes
Jul 31, 2023
Optica
Optica

According to a recent Medgadget article, engineers at the Federal University of Espirito Santo in Brazil have developed smart pants that can non-intrusively track physical movements using fiber optic cables. The pants have a signal acquisition unit in the pocket, and when the cables bend with the wearer's movements, the optical signal changes, allowing machine learning algorithms to interpret different movements and classify gait. The technology is especially useful for monitoring elderly patients in healthcare facilities or tracking and quantifying movements during rehab, without compromising privacy the way cameras might.

The smart pants offer a discreet way to monitor activities such as walking, sitting, squatting, and kicking. The use of fiber optic sensors provides advantages like immunity to interference, easy integration into clothing, and cost-effectiveness.

